Wendy Svoboda, a certified athletic trainer with 26 years of experience working at the collegiate and high school level, has been selected as the head athletic trainer for the SISD, Athletic Director Jerod Womack announced last week.

Svoboda has been serving in a similar position at Class 5A Division I Abilene Cooper High School since 2006. She is taking the position recently vacated when Debby Winder left to become the head trainer at Lake Dallas High School.

Svoboda was director of athletic training at Tulane University from 2001-2006. In 2000-2001 she had been an assistant trainer at Tulane.

Prior to that, Svoboda worked as a trainer at Abilene High School, from 1995-2000.

She earned a master’s degree in liberal arts from Tulane in 1995. She got her bachelor’s degree in education in 1992 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.