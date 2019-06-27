Jamie Ritchie hit a run-scoring fielder's choice in the ninth inning, leading the Round Rock Express to a 4-2 win over the San Antonio Missions on Wednesday in San Antonio.

The fielder's choice came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Express a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Chas McCormick hit an RBI single, scoring Drew Ferguson.

Jose Urquidy turned in a strong start for the Express, allowing no runs on five hits in six innings. He struck out nine and walked two. A home run by Troy Stokes against reliever Ralph Garza eliminated Urquidy's opportunity to pick up the win.

Joshua Rojas scored the winning run and went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Rojas doubled in the ninth to score Nick Tanielu and tie the game.

In the top of the sixth, Round Rock broke a scoreless tie on a single by Jack Mayfield that scored Ritchie. San Antonio answered in the seventh inning when Stokes hit a two-run home run.

Reymin Guduan (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Miguel Sanchez (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Trent Grisham doubled twice and singled for the Missions.