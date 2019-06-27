The Texas Tech men's tennis will add a winner to its staff.

Noah Sprinkel, who was a volunteer assistant with the national runner-up Wake Forest squad, was hired Thursday to be an assistant coach with the Red Raiders.

During the 2018-2019 campaign, Sprinkel helped coach a team which accumulated a 34-4 overall record and a 12-0 mark in ACC play on the way to its second straight conference title. The Demon Deacons also produced three All-Americans and three all-conference selections.

Wake Forest also finished second at the 2019 ITA Indoor National Championships.

A former Coe College standout, Sprinkel served as an assistant coach at Amherst College back in the 2017-2018 season. That year, the Mammoths completed a 12-7 season on the way to an appearance in the NCAA Division III regional round. Prior to that stint, Sprinkel was an assistant at the University of Mary Washington.

At Coe College, the Minneapolis, Minnesota, native collected 79 singles wins, which places him 10th all-time in in the school records books to go aling with 91 doubles triumphs to rank him fourth.

The Red Raiders return to the courts in the fall, returning four of six starters in singles, including Bjorn Thomson and Parker Wynn — who were doubles All Americans.