The Texas Tech family lost a legendary figure, but his legacy will never be forgotten thanks in part to his contributions on and off the field.

Dan Law, a letterman in baseball and football, died late Monday at the age of 87.

"My Father died tonight at 7pm.," his son Sam Law posted Monday night on Facebook. "Gone to heaven because of his faith in Jesus Christ. A really good day."

Dan Law was a dual-sport athlete for the Red Raiders, competing in football (1955-56) and baseball (1956-1957) after retiring from the Army. He played end on the 1955 Border Conference championship team and helped revitalize the baseball program which led him to being named to the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Honor in 1984.

Tech baseball coach Tim Tadlock released a brief statement, saying the Tech baseball family enjoyed Law and interacting with him during games.

"His loyalty and dedication to Texas Tech Baseball was very special," reads the statement. "There's something special about seeing the man our field was named after and then be able to look on the first row and know that he was enjoying watching Texas Tech Baseball.

"His humble and caring presence will never be forgotten. He always had a way of making people feel loved and appreciated. A great two-sport athlete and an even better man!"

The Wetumpka, Alabama, native became a fervent supporter of all Texas Tech athletics, but had a special spot for basketball and baseball as he was a fixture behind home plate.

He showed his pride by making contributions in the mid-1980s, which would enable the Tech baseball team to compete at a higher level, including purchasing stadium lights to allow the program to eventually play its first night game — an 8-3 Red Raider loss to Wichita State back on March 16, 1988.

After the renovations were completed, the school named the field after him in 1988. After further improvements around 2012, the complex was renamed Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

Law made a career at Fields & Co., a distributor of building supplies, where he started after graduating from Texas Tech in 1957, according to A-J Archives. He was appointed president in March 1970, and learned tough business lessons a few months later.

The Fields & Co. Living Center at Sixth Street and Avenue Q was decimated in the May 11, 1970 tornado. The company's general partners, Lee Fields and Alex Cook, were hospitalized, and Law was in charge of dealing with the wreckage, he told A-J Media. Through it all, Law said the business never fully shut down. He worked with customers and suppliers to keep things going.

“I’ve wished a million times, that I had put everything on a tape recorder - all the problems we encountered and how we dealt with them,” Law told the A-J. “There aren’t any textbooks or written guidelines about how to run a business that’s been blown to the ground. We had to learn as we went.”

As owner of Fields & Co., Law, who started out as a low-level employee, expanded the business, and added stores in Amarillo, El Paso, Midland-Odessa, Albuquerque and Wichita Falls. Son-in-law David Thetford said Law employed Texas Tech athletes through the years - just another way he supported the athletics program.

Sam Law, who also worked at Fields & Co., said his father sold the business at the end of 1998.

"My dad gave you his word and shook your hand, and that was a contract," Sam Law said. "I don't know of anyone who came to him that he didn't help."

Law loved people, his son said, and wanted to know everyone's story.

Law was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Jeane Law, in 2014. A memorial service is pending.