Joshua Rojas homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Round Rock Express beat the Memphis Redbirds 11-8 on Wednesday at Dell Diamond.

Carlos Correa, on rehab assignment for the Houston Astros, doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for Round Rock.

Trailing 7-5, the Express took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning. Rojas hit a solo home run en route to the one-run lead.

The Express later tacked on three runs in the seventh when Jamie Ritchie hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Rojas to secure the victory.

Kent Emanuel (4-1) got the win in relief while Jesus Cruz (2-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game. Akeem Bostick had a start to forget for Round Rock as he allowed seven runs on seven hits in just 1 2/3 innings. Luckily for the Express, Memphis starter Mike Hauschild didn't fare much better in his start, allowing five runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Several Redbirds chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Johan Mieses homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.

Alex De Goti hit his ninth home run of the season for the Express.