A marquee matchup between two of the Austin area’s top teams will be part of what Fox Sports Southwest has dubbed “Texas Football Days,” a week-long broadcasting effort that will kick off the high school football season beginning Aug. 25.

During its broadcast of a game between North Texas rivals Denison and Sherman Aug. 30, FSSW will have live look-ins at 11 other games from across the state, including a battle between Leander school district neighbors Cedar Park and Vandegrift.

That nondistrict game between Class 5A Cedar Park and Class 6A Vandegrift starts at 7 p.m. at Monroe Stadium on the campus of Vandegrift High School. Both teams are expected to contend for the title in their respective districts, and both earned a spot in the preseason rankings conducted by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine. The two teams have played each other every season since Vandegrift began varsity play in 2010. Cedar Park holds a 7-2 edge in the series, but Vandegrift won last year’s meeting 29-13.

FSSW, in conjunction with the University Interscholastic League, announced the lineup for the third annual Texas Football Days this past weekend at the Texas High School Coaches Association’s annual coaching school and convention in Houston.

Headlining the week-long schedule are exclusive live broadcasts of two Texas high school football games, including a matchup between West Texas small-school powers Wall and Mason Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. and the meeting between Denison and Sherman Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.

“We created Texas Football Days to celebrate football and its positive impact on communities throughout our state,” said FSSW senior official Steve Simpson in a statement to the press. “We are proud to work with our partners at the UIL and THSCA to make it a highly anticipated signature event. New for our third year, we are expanding our live Texas high school football broadcast coverage over two days to showcase the unmatched passion for the sport”.

“Texas Football Days has been a wonderful celebration and start to the football season for the past two years,” said UIL executive director Charles Breithaupt in a press release. “FSSW does an excellent job highlighting Texas high school football and all the diverse communities and unique stories across the state. We are thrilled to partner with FSSW for this one-of-a-kind event.”

The programming begins Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. with the replay of the 2017 UIL 5A Division I Championship thriller between Highland Park and Manvel with the High School Spotlight season preview show debut at 10:30 p.m.

Additionally, replays of high school football classics will be featured throughout the week leading up to the live telecasts.

Title games to remain in Arlington

UIL officials confirmed at the THSCA coaching school and convention that all of the state championship football games will remain at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium through 2020.

The move comes as no surprise, considering that the home stadium of the Dallas Cowboys has drawn rave reviews from schools as well as large crowds from across the state.

AT&T Stadium has hosted state championship games in six of the last seven seasons, with Houston's NRG Stadium hosting in 2015 because of a scheduling conflict with the Dallas Cowboys. Attendance for the games in Houston was 162,291. Since returning to AT&T Stadium, attendance surpassed 200,000 each year, including a combined 228,105 for all 12 title games last season.