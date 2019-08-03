Jaylin Davis doubled twice and singled, driving home three runs as the Sacramento River Cats defeated the Round Rock Express 4-3 on Friday at Dell Diamond. With the series-opening loss, the Express snapped a six-game winning streak.

Mike Gerber doubled and singled twice with two runs for Sacramento.

The River Cats started the scoring in the first inning when Davis hit a two-run double.

After the teams traded runs, the Express tied the game in the fifth inning when Jack Mayfield hit a two-run home run.

The River Cats took the lead for good in the sixth when Joey Rickard hit a solo home run.

Starter Enderson Franco (6-5) got the win while Akeem Bostick (4-5) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

Nick Tanielu doubled twice for Round Rock and drove home a run. Catcher Lorenzo Quintana, in his first start back with the Express after being promoted from Double-A Corpus Christi, doubled and scored a run.