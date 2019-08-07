HOUSTON — There was no World Series bunting to be found along the outfield walls of Minute Maid Park on Tuesday night, but even general manager Jeff Luhnow said the first of a two-game set with the Colorado Rockies almost had the feel of something more significant than an early August game.

Say like a game a couple of months from now.

“There’s definitely been a buzz in the air,” Luhnow said about 90 minutes before the first pitch. “It feels like October.”

With good reason.

October can’t get here soon enough for the Houston Astros, off to their best start in franchise history at 74-40 and leading the AL West by nine games. The Astros were a damn good team before last week’s trade deadline. Now they’re bordering on becoming a great team just waiting to prove it in the post-season.

And since they’ve picked up four players including “a future Hall of Famer” in Zack Greinke, as Luhnow said, “it sort of takes it to the next level.”

That’s the level of excitement that the arrival of Greinke has brought to this already Astros-crazed city. Houston’s ready for the next stage. After winning their first World Series in 2017 and falling in the ALCS in 2018, the Astros figure they’re on destiny’s doorstep once more with a strong shot at a second World Series championship in three years.

Probably the strongest shot now.

Aces are certainly wild here in Houston. And one at nearly every locker in the clubhouse.

The euphoria of bringing yet another one to the best rotation in baseball reached a crescendo Tuesday night when 43,243 packed the stadium for the largest crowd of the year to watch Greinke’s highly anticipated debut.

There was no storybook start for the former Arizona Diamondback, who lasted just six innings and allowed five runs and seven hits. He’s way past his power pitcher days. Instead he relies on finesse, guile, a change of speeds and precision with a fastball that barely hints at 90 mph but “had really bad command tonight,” he said.

His change-up floats toward the plate at somewhere around 65 mph. And the visiting Rockies teed off on his slider, but they’ve now faced him five times this season.

Lucky for the Astros they have the best offense in baseball, and Colorado has no bullpen. Even with Houston’s 35-year-old right-hander scuffling, his new teammates poured it on with four home runs — two from Yuli Gurriel — and crushed the Rockies 11-6 before the club’s 12th sellout crowd.

“You look at one through nine,” said Carlos Correa, who joined Jordan Alvarez in the homer parade, “it’s a power lineup all around.”

Greinke appreciated it as well as he won his 198th career game and 11th this season in 15 decisions.

“My family had a good time,” he said. “There was a lot of train action.”

He hasn’t seen the last of such Astros celebrations from this runaway locomotive of a team.

Besides, who needs Greinke when you have Aaron Sanchez?

Sanchez may have seemed like a throw-in when Houston took off the Blue Jays’ hands a seemingly washed-up pitcher with the worst ERA in the game and loser of his last 13 starts, but all he did was go out in his debut and combine on a no-hitter in a sweep of Seattle.

The rich get richer.

“I’m impressed with how Zack goes about his business,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “He’s very calm. His reaction? Pretty much flat-lined emotionally. That's how he rolls.”

Greinke joins a staff with Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole at the top and No. 3 Wade Miley bumped to 4 and gives Houston two pitchers with Cy Young awards. And Cole leads the majors in strikeouts. If you’re wondering where’s the fairness in that, consider that one of the best pitching staffs of all time in Atlanta included Greg Maddux, John Smoltz and Tom Glavine and brought that town just one World Series.

“It isn’t a layup drill,” Hinch promised.

But it's close.

Picking the Astros to at least reach the World Series seems a slam dunk, but there are no guarantees they’ll win it all. Especially when the New York Yankees hit a jillion home runs, no matter who is hurt, and the Los Angeles Dodgers can match the Astros on the mound and at the plate.

Hinch has taken to labeling his rotation as “Wade Miley and the Famous Guys.” But Miley will be an important component since he’s their only left-hander among the starters.

The acquisition of Greinke should lessen the load on the bullpen where the team is awaiting the soon return of Ryan Pressly and maybe Brad Peacock, who could work in relief. An elite pitcher like Greinke eats up more innings and makes rested relievers more effective.

That doesn’t even speak to bolstered confidence by the hitters, who know the front office did everything it could to strengthen the club. They sure seemed energized Tuesday.

The moves send the perfect message to the fan base. While the trades raised the team’s payroll to $171 million and cost it three of Houston’s best eight prospects, including corner infielder and former first-round pick Seth Beer, the willingness to go all in won’t be lost on a locker room that’s bursting at the seams with confidence.

And the introspective Greinke is Mr. Analytics, which makes him a perfect fit on a team that has been at the forefront of the computerization of baseball.

Hinch says his new star is “incredibly curious” and, in their 35-minute meeting recently, said the pitcher probably had as many questions as the manager did. The early tag on the mercurial pitcher is he’s as reclusive and aloof as they come and never makes eye contact in his interviews.

But he is married to a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, so he’s practically a Texan already. And 43,000-plus sounded overjoyed he’s now an Astro.