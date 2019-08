Glen Rose High School coaches work with a group of linemen on Monday during the first day of practice for the 2019 football season. Texas high school teams can start using pads as early as Saturday. Coach Cliff Watkins' Tigers will have their first scrimmage on Aug. 16, at home against Stephenville.

After an Aug. 22 scrimmage at Graham, they will open the regular season on Aug. 20 at Grandview.