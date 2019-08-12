SAN MARCOS — Texas State ended its second week of fall camp with an open scrimmage Saturday, and while the offense found the end zone just once, Bobcats coach Jake Spavital said he was pleased with the level of competition from both sides of the ball.

“It’s been fun to watch the competition of the offense and defense go back and forth with each other,” Spavital said. “Yesterday (Friday), the offense, you know, had a pretty productive day, and you can tell the defense had some pretty good adjustments today (Saturday), and they came in and brought it. The defense played extremely well today.”

Graduate transfer Gresch Jensen got the start at quarterback, but Spavital said he was most impressed with sophomore Tyler Vitt's performance.

Spavital has yet to name a starter — junior Jaylen Gipson also is in the mix — but he said at the beginning of fall camp that he'd like to name one one or two weeks before the Aug. 29 opener at Texas A&M.

Depth charts will start to solidify this week, Spavital said.

Asked about the biggest change exhibited by his team throughout camp, it was a simple answer for Spavital.

“They’ve just bought in to what we’re doing,” Spavital said.

“I think they understand the schemes; they understand that we’ve got to play together as a team. ... It’s like I’ve said before, you guys know that these guys have gone through a lot of coaching changes and everything, and they’ve just stuck together.

"Now they are believing in what we’re preaching, and they are still that cohesive group that they’ve been. I think if you have everybody on the same page, naturally you are going to have better results.”

Soccer: The defending regular-season Sun Belt champions are predicted to do it again. Texas State was picked to finish first in the conference in the preseason coaches’ poll.

Five Bobcats were named to preseason all-conference teams — forward Kaylee Davis, midfielder Jordan Kondikoff, goalkeeper Heather Martin, defender Genesis Thurman and defender Sarah Everett.

After tying a school record with 18 goals last season, Davis was named the Sun Belt's player of the year and offensive player of the year in 2018. Martin was the defensive player of the year.

The Bobcats will start with an exhibition game Saturday at Baylor before opening the regular season at home against Incarnate Word on Aug. 23.