Three-time world champion Will Lowe was spurring in dramatic fashion during the past weekend.

The Canyon cowboy clinched the bareback riding title at the Golden Spike Rodeo in Tremonton, Utah, where he earned $4,434. He won the Aug. 22-24 show with a score of 87.5 aboard a bronc named Bruce, which is owned by the Bar T Rodeo stock contracting firm.

Lowe also finished No. 1 in bareback riding at the Aug. 20-21 Eastern Montana Fair Rodeo in Miles City, Mont. He turned in an 87 atop a bronc named Garden Party, which is owned by the Kesler Championship Rodeo and he pocketed $1,173.

Lowe, 36, earned PRCA world bareback riding titles in 2003, 2005 and 2006. He has qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas 15 times (2002-15, 2018).

At the Aug. 23-25 Kitsap Stampede in Bremerton, Wash., Wyatt Casper, a former Clarendon College star who is from Pampa, tied for first in saddle bronc riding and earned $3,288. Casper busted a Big Stone Rodeo Inc. bronc named Bubbles and he earned an 85.

Zach Hibler, a former College National Finals qualifier who is from Wheeler, finished fourth in bareback riding at the Bremerton rodeo with an 83 and he earned $1,523. Hibler also came in sixth in the bareback riding title race at the Horse Heaven/Kennewick Round-Up in Kennewick, Wash., where he pocketed $1,169.

The Aug. 20-24 Kennewick rodeo, which offered competitors $325,190, was the highest paying show of the past weekend on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association/Women’s Professional Rodeo Association circuit. Four-time world champion Tuf Cooper, a native of Childress who has homes in Weatherford and Decatur, finished second in the tie-down roping first round in Kennewick with a 7.3 and pocketed $2,620.

Tegan Smith, a former Clarendon College competitor, finished fifth in saddle bronc riding. He collected $1,231.

Two-time National Finals qualifier Brody Cress, a former Tarleton State rider, clinched the saddle bronc riding title with a two-ride score of 169. According to prorodeo.com, the other Kennewick rodeo champions were all-around cowboy Cody Doescher ($4,557, steer roping and team roping); bareback rider Kaycee Feild (174 points on two head); steer wrestler Jace Melvin (12.5 seconds on three head); team ropers Erich Rogers and Paden Bray (17.3 seconds on three head); steer roper Tom Sorey (27.5 seconds on two head); barrel racer Cheyenne Wimberley (34.71 seconds on two runs) and bull rider Eli Vastbinder (170.5 points on two head); and tie-down roper Justin Smith (25.0 seconds on three head).

Reese Riemer injured

Three-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier Reese Riemer of Stinnett has been diagnosed with possible tears in his medial collateral ligament and anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, which spoils his chances of qualifying for the 2019 NFR, according to prorodeo.com. He was injured Aug. 15 while competing at the Gooding (Idaho) ProRodeo.

“I stepped off (at Gooding), and when I planted my right leg in the ground my knee popped, and I dropped to the ground.” Riemer told prorodeo.com writer Tracy Renck.

Riemer has had knee problems the entire season. He injured his left knee in a non-rodeo accident in February. That injury made him noncompetitive, and he had arthroscopic surgery to repair an MCL sprain and tears to his meniscus. He had the surgery March 23 and was sidelined for six weeks.

After returning to the PRCA circuit, Riemer had a successful summer run. From June 30 to July 9, Riemer earned $27,019 to captured the honor as the “Cowboy Christmas timed-event champion.”

At the time of his Aug 15 injury, Riemer had $57,521 in regular season earnings and had a mathematical chance of qualifying for the December National Finals in Las Vegas.

Brazile roping tough

Roping superstar Trevor Brazile, an Amarillo native who is from Decatur, finished in the money in a couple of rounds at the Aug. 19-20 Days of 76 Stand Alone Steer Roping in Deadwood, S.D. He came in fifth in the first round with a 13.2 and won the fourth round with a 10.4. Brazile, who has a record 24 PRCA titles in multiple categories, is ranked No. 1 in the PRCA’s 2019 steer roping world title race.

