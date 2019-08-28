Stephenville High School’s Kason Philips is one of those not-so-common junior football players who have already had significant exposure under the Friday night lights.

The E-T’s inaugural 2019 football Featured Player of the Week is pleased to be representing the Yellow Jackets — the team he used to look up to when he was growing up.

Last year as a sophomore Philips was on the varsity and made the most of his 52 carries as a running back — scoring six touchdowns and picking up 219 yards. That was in relief of the school’s second-leading rusher of all-time, Krece Nowak. Philips was second on the team in rushing last season behind Nowak, who graduated in May.

Also last year, as a member of the SHS varsity track team, Philips was an area qualifier in the long jump and the 400-meter relay.

Philips, who has a sophomore brother named Kyler on the junior varsity, is entering the 2019 season as the go-to ball carrier in the Yellow Jackets’ backfield. He also sees action on defense, as an outside linebacker.

Q: How much are you enjoying playing football for the Yellow Jackets?

A: “Honestly, growing up in Stephenville, Texas, this was like one dream I always wanted to do, watching from the stands. It’s hard to put into words. It’s such an amazing feeling to be able to put Yellow Jackets across my chest.”

Q: Can you describe that?

A: “The community looks up to you. To have that pride — knowing the whole community is behind us — it’s a great feeling to have.”

Q: What other school sports were you involved in when you were younger?

A: “I’ve played basketball, track and summer baseball. In high school I narrowed it down to football and track.”

Q: What do you think about this year’s football team?

A: “This team has really bonded together, more this year than last year. We’re all just as one.”

Q: What will be the most important factor for the Yellow Jackets to have success?

A: “No mental mistakes. When situations get tougher, be able to overcome those.”