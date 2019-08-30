COLLEGE STATION — Season openers against overmatched opponents can give a head coach a certain amount of luxury to try things out.

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher wanted to put some plays on film, the hardcore runs. The rushing game had been tentative for the first quarter and into the second as the Aggies took on Texas State at Kyle Field Thursday night.

Fisher wanted to force the physical. With 10 minutes to go before halftime, he called five straight smashmouth plays. The first four were to tailback Jashaun Corbin for gains of 5, 14, 11 and 5 yards.

Then quarterback Kellen Mond finished the drive with a 5-yard touchdown.

Fisher was pleased with what he saw.

"We wanted to keep grinding, keep balanced," Fisher said. "I wanted to see certain kind of plays, where you stick your feet in the ground and come off the football."

It all helped the 12th-ranked Aggies overwhelm Texas State 41-7, in front of 98,016 fans at Kyle Field.

A&M throttled Texas State defensively, picking off Bobcats quarterbacks four times. The secondary hadn't enjoyed such a game in 13 years. The last time the group registered four interceptions in a game was 2006 at Royal-Memorial Stadium, when Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy was a redshirt freshman.

The defense also was close to its first shutout in three years. But Texas State scored with 36 seconds remaining in the game.

And the offense, led by Mond, turned in a near effortless outing, once the running game started flowing.

The most pressing question leaving Kyle Field will be whether it was good enough to adequately prepare for the next game, a road date next Saturday against defending national champion Clemson.

The Tigers, like A&M, opened their season Thursday night. They coasted past Georgia Tech, 52-14. Unlike the Aggies, Clemson played a fellow ACC opponent. Texas State is coming off a 3-9 season in the Sun Belt Conference, so it was difficult to gauge what this victory meant.

"It was great to get a win," Fisher said. "I was happy for our team. ... We did the things we had to do. We had great balance. Defensively, we were excellent."

The highlights:

• Corbin, in his starting debut, had a workmanlike game, rushing 22 times for 103 yards. Counting Thursday night, the Aggies have produced a 100-yard rusher in six straight games. That's an important stat for the run-heavy SEC. Also important —backup tailback Isaiah Spiller, a freshman, ran for 106 yards, including a dazzling 85-yard rush early in the second quarter. It was the first time A&M sported a pair of 100-yard rushers since 2017.

• Mond threw three touchdowns, completing 19 of his 27 passes for 194 yards. He played a series into the fourth quarter before giving way to freshman Zach Calzada, who earned A&M's second-team spot in the last week of August workouts.

"I felt like me and the receivers were on the same page every play," Mond said. "I felt pretty confident all night. It goes back to the off season ... A lot of work I did this off season helped me have a good game tonight."

Mond's three touchdown passes were to Quartney Davis, Jhamon Ausbon and Corbin.

• Davis was the leading receiver with six catches for 85 yards. Ausbon, who missed much of last season because of an injury, also caught six for 75 yards.

• The defense was near spotless. Tackle Bobby Brown even managed to play on offense, serving as a massive fullback in the short-yardage jumbo package.

• Texas State managed only 219 total yards.

• The four interceptions, with cornerback Myles Jones coming down with a pair, were in sharp contrast to last season. That's when the Aggies had seven for the entire season.

• The rush defense allowed only 8 net yards.

Fisher's immediate takeaway: The offense can be more physical. Mond probably took too many hits. Maybe the pass rush could be a bit better. And he liked the balance.

There was no talk about Clemson.

"We weren't focusing on Clemson," Mond said, "just the game at hand."