There were a few first-game jitters evident for Cedar Ridge in its battle with Temple Friday night, but even as the Raiders committed five first-half penalties, their athleticism was never in doubt.

Proving the "speed doesn’t slump" adage, Cedar Ridge running back Chris “Deuce” Vaughn dazzled with two long touchdowns. The Raiders secondary added four first-half interceptions of Temple quarterback Vance Willis to guide Cedar Ridge to a 35-29 win over Temple at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex Friday.

Vaughn didn't waste any time getting his 2019 campaign underway, as on the third play of the season, he hauled in a pass from Jalen Brown near the line of scrimmage before zooming his way through the Wildcats defense for a 71-yard touchdown. The Kansas State commit added an electrifying 97-yard touchdown scamper on a kick return later in the first quarter, as it became clear there wasn't a player on the field likely to chase him down from behind.

Vaughn finished Friday with 104 yards on the ground, 76 through the air and the 97-yard kick return touchdown to add to his all-purpose feast. With contributions from Josh Nazaire and Jacoryan Isaac, the Raiders rolled to 231 rushing yards for the game. Brown added a second touchdown to MarkAnthony Walker II, while backup quarterback Jack Turner came on for a passing score to Devon Turner.

Though Cedar Ridge led for much of the game, Temple kept things close in the second half, outscoring the Raiders 14-7. The Wildcats had a chance to drive for the win late in the fourth quarter after a 20-play Cedar Ridge drive concluded with a punt after a botched snap and a penalty pushed the Raiders out of field goal range. The Cedar Ridge defense held serve, as a turnover on downs near midfield with under a minute to play ended the Wildcats comeback bid.

Though its offense racked up nearly 500 yards, Temple suffered from the turnover bug Friday. Cedar Ridge snagged five interceptions and recovered a fumble to redeem an offense that only seemed to thrive by virtue of occasional chunk plays.

University of Texas wide receiver commit Quentin Johnston caught four passes for 87 yards for Temple.