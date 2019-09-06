The scripts went a lot like they did the first week for the Caprock Longhorns and Dumas Demons on Thursday night at Dick Bivins Stadium.

Which meant happy ending for both, but only a victory for one.

For the second straight week, Caprock started slowly but came on late, while Dumas maintained control for most of the game. The result was a 48-28 Dumas victory that improved the Demons to 2-0 and dropped the Longhorns to 0-2.

It wasn't as convincing a win for Dumas as the season opening 51-20 rout of Perryton, but it was a decisive win nonetheless for the Demons.

"We've got some things we've still got to work on, but 2-0 sounds good," Dumas coach Aaron Dunnam said. "Any time you can go into someone else's place and leave with a victory is a great feeling."

On the flip side was how Caprock was feeling, after playing two games at Bivins and coming away with two decisive defeats. Take away a touchdown from each team, and it's identical to Caprock's 41-21 loss to Hereford at Bivins to open the season.

The Longhorns showed offensive firepower late in both games, but fell behind by too much too early to ever seriously threaten in the second half of either game.

"It's been two tough games and we haven't had any kind of quit whatsoever," Caprock coach Dan Sherwood said. "The kids are self-aware and they know that they can't spot a good team like Dumas 20 points."

The teams exchanged punts on their opening possessions and on the third possession the Longhorns lined up to punt from their 11-yard line. But Devon Smith couldn't handle the snap as it rolled into the end zone, where he was tackled by Cade Cox for a safety to give Dumas a 2-0 lead.

Dumas took the ball after the free kick and cashed in on a 5-yard run by Bryan Mendoza for a 10-0 lead. Caprock's Eli Martinez then fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Dumas recovered at the Caprock 28.

Three plays and 63 seconds later, Dumas had a 17-0 lead, as Spencer Williams hit Jacob Mares on a 9-yard scoring pass and the tone for the game was set.

Williams and Mares started as sophomores last year and the memory of a loss at home to Caprock then stuck around for a year.

"We're happy tonight because we remember last year when they came to our place and beat us 38-21," said Williams, who completed 11-of-21 passes for 148 yards and ran for two scores. "I do remember that scored because I was pretty upset about it. We got some things going outside of the pocket eary on in the game but we kind of lost some steam later on in the game."

The Longhorns cut it to 17-7 an a 74-yard scoring pass from Richard DeLeon to Jose Reynoso, but were otherwise dormant offensively in the first half. It was an especially tough night running the ball, as the Longhorns gained only 12 yards rushing and didn't produce a single first down on the ground.

Having to go almost exclusively to the air to catch up, the Longhorns had some success in the second half. DeLeon threw for 220 yards after halftime and finished the game with 315 yards passing and three touchdowns.

"In the second half we started hitting some passes and we went with that," Sherwood said. "We were really struggling running the ball and Dumas had a good game plan to stop that. That's why we had to throw the ball so much."

Bryan Rodriguez led the Longhorns with eight catches for 133 yards, catching seven for 127 in the second half. He concluded the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown catch in the final minute.

Dumas 48, Caprock 28

Dumas 17 10 7 14 — 48

Caprock 7 0 0 21 — 28

First Quarter

D—Safety, Cade Cox tackles Devon Smith in end zone, 7:09

D—Bryan Mendoza 5 run (Brayden Rushing run), 4:58

D—Jacob Mares 9 pass from Spencer Williams (Ah Lee Yart kick), 3:55

C—Jose Reynoso 74 pass fomr Richard DeLeon (Cason Polivoda kick), 2:31

Second Quarter

D—Williams 4 run (Yart kick), 11:54

D—Yart FG 32, 3:28

Third Quarter

D—Mares 4 run (Yart kick), 7:17

Fourth Quarter

C—Fabian Morales 3 pass from DeLeon (Polivoda kick), 10:19

D—Mendoza 71 run (Yart kick), 9:36

C—Reynoso 89 kickoff return (Polivoda kick), 9:24

D—Williams 3 run (Yart kick), 1:45

C—Bryan Rodriguez 20 pass from DeLeon (Polivoda kick), 0:47

Dumas Caprock

First downs 17 13

Rushing 234 12

Passing 148 315

Total yards 382 327

C-A-I 11-21-0 17-38-0

Punts 6-40.5 5-39.4

Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1

Penalties-yards 6-45 0-00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Dumas: Mares 13-81, Williams 13-2, Mendoza 12-122, Cito Rodriguez 5-29, Damian Orozco 1-0. Caprock: Corbin Putman 15-22, DeLeon 5-1, Smith 1-(-11).

PASSING—Dumas: Williams 11-21-0-148. Caprock: DeLeon 17-38-0-315.

RECEIVING—Dumas: Mares 2-14, Louis Ortiz 4-46, Victor Chavez 1-12, Rodriguez 2-43 Mendoza 1-26, Juan Romero 1-7. Caprock: Eli Martinez 1-3, Reynoso 2-91, Isayah Hernandez 3-48, Bryan Rodriguez 8-133, Putman 1-0, Morales 2-40.