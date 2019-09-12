The winning trend continued for the Stephenville Honeybees on Tuesday when they went to the Waco area and posted a 25-20, 25-13, 25-17 volleyball conquest of Robinson High School.

The Honeybees improved to 21-8 in winning their third consecutive match, led by their second-year head coach Shay Douglas.

The statistical leaders for SHS against Class 4A Division II Robinson were:

Kills — Salette Rios 8, Landri Withers 6.

Assists — Kennedy Coffee 13, Karlee Easterling 12.

Blocked shots — Landri Withers 2.

Digs — Salette Rios 13, Cali Carter 8.

The Honeybees are scheduled to play Friday at home against Abilene Wylie, with the varsity match set for 4:30 p.m. Their next contest will be on the road Tuesday, Sept. 17, when they take on Liberty Hill.