ROUND ROCK−Game. Set. Match.

The Sacramento River Cats, a decided underdog entering the Pacific Coast League championship series, rallied for three runs in the eighth inning Friday night to overhaul the Round Rock Express 7-5 and sweep the best-of-five finals 3-0.

It was an improbable ending to an otherwise terrific season for Round Rock, which had the best record in Triple-A baseball. Sacramento came in with the worst mark of the four playoff teams, but the River Cats were tough as nails in the postseason.

Sacramento, the San Francisco Giants top affiliate, upset Las Vegas (Athletics) in the semifinals and then pulled out three narrow victories over Round Rock, winning by a total of five runs. The River Cats will meet Columbus in a one-game Triple-A national championship Tuesday night in Memphis.

Trailing 5-4 entering the eighth, the River Cats loaded the bases on walks with one out. Shortstop Abiatal Avelino, the only top-30 organizational prospect on the veteran team, slapped a two-run single that was the game winner. Mike Gerber followed with an RBI groundout for a little insurance.

The game drew a loud, lively crowd of 7,934, a far cry from the 1,560 and 2,626 the Express announced for two midweek games in the semifinals.

Astros star shortstop Carlos Correa, who's been out with lower back discomfort, started his second tour of duty in Round Rock. He was 1 for 2 and drew two walks, including an intentional one in the seventh that loaded the bases for Mayfield. Correa was hoping to get several games under his belt. Now he'll have only one before rejoining Houston.

Like Games 1 and 2 in Sacramento, this one was close all the way. Round Rock dropped the first two by a total of three runs.

Express first baseman Taylor Jones doubled in Jack Mayfield in the first inning to open the scoring.

Sacramento came right back with two in the second on RBI singles by Levi Michael and Avelino. Round Rock designated hitter Drew Ferguson quickly tied it in the bottom half with a home run.

First baseman Zach Houchins gave the River Cats a 4-2 edge with a two-run single in the third. Again, the Express quickly answered in the bottom half on Jones' towering two-run shot over the left-center field fence, giving him three RBIs.

Round Rock starter Rogelio Armenteros had nothing. He was chased after 2 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, four walks and four runs.

The bullpens were summoned, and the game settled down.

Carson LaRue kept the Express in the game, relieving Armenteros and shutting out the River Cats for 4 2/3 innings. But he left after walking two in the eighth and Ralph Garza could not pick him up, allowing the key hit to Avelino.