For the better part of the past week, Westwood had its sights set on a District 13-6A showdown against visiting Vandegrift Sept. 17.

And that focus - or lack thereof, according to Westwood coach Tara Grant - showed in the Warriors’ match prior to their meeting with Vandegrift, when they dropped the opening game in an eventual four-set win over a middling Hendrickson squad.

“All last week, the girls were talking about ‘Vandy Tuesday, Vandy Tuesday,’ ” Grant said. “And I was, like, ‘What about Hendrickson Friday?’ And sure enough, we drop that first set against Hendrickson. We were already thinking about this match, and that’s the wrong mentality. You have to prepare for everyone the same way.”

But Westwood certainly looked prepared and focused Tuesday in a battle between the two top-ranked teams in the Statesman’s Class 6A power poll. Buoyed by a raucous student section and a massive defensive block, No. 2 Westwood rolled to a 25-16, 20-25, 25-17, 25-19 win between the two favorites in District 13-6A.

With their second win of the season over No. 1 Vandegrift, Westwood (25-12, 5-0 District 13-6A)) enters the rest of the district schedule as the newly minted favorite in the district.

“We are ready to beat anyone in this district,” said McKayla “KK” Ross, a sophomore middle blocker. “I felt that we came out here just ready to take on whatever was thrown at us.”

Vandegrift (25-9, 5-1) can throw plenty at any opponent. Setter Delaney Dilfer (36 assists, three aces against Westwood) surpassed 3,000 career assists earlier this month and runs a deadly 6-2 rotation that can attack a defense from multiple angles. But Ross said defeating Vandegrift at Westwood’s own Warrior Showcase tournament last month bolstered her team’s confidence.

“Beating them at that tournament helped us tonight,” Ross said. “We were able to prepare better, and not much has changed since then. We knew what to expect.”

Still, such familiarity isn’t always good, said Grant.

“I mean, it’s almost a bad thing that we beat them at the Showcase tournament because it’s hard to beat a good team a second time, and it’s even harder to beat them a third time,” she said. “You start to figure each other out, but our girls were definitely high-energy tonight. Vandegrift is such a good team, and the girls knew that. They knew that they had to elevate their game to compete with them.”

Ross had a match-high nine total blocks as the Warriors dominated the net defensively. Zoe Menendez added five total blocks, and Audrey Quesnel had four blocks. Westwood blocked a total of 15 Vandegrift shots, which limited the effectiveness of the Vipers’ powerful set of attackers such as outside hitter Brynne Wright (14 kills) and middle blocker Annie Stadthaus (15 kills).

According to Grant, Westwood’s big block against Vandegrift resulted from weeks of practice.

“That’s been something that we have been focusing on every practice,” she said. “We’ve been working on our footwork because Vandy runs such a fast tempo to the outside, but then they also have good middles. That makes it tough. Tonight was one of the best blocking games that we’ve had.”

Westwood’s offense proved plenty effective, too. Like Dilfer, Westwood junior Kenzie Beckham is a pure setter who runs a 6-2 rotation and rarely leaves the court. She dished out 32 assists against Vandegrift and added eight kills on a variety of dumps and shots behind the Viper defense. Menendez had a team-high 15 kills, and Abby Gregorzyck added nine kills and three aces.

Westwood libero Maddie Gillespie also had a strong game with 14 digs, including a diving save during a 9-3 run that closed out the fourth game and the match.

Things don’t get any easier for Westwood, which hosts Vista Ridge Friday in a meeting between the two remaining unbeaten teams in District 13-6A. Vandegrift hosts Hendrickson Friday before hosting Vista Ridge next week.

“I loved the competitiveness of the match tonight, and I’m looking forward to seeing how we respond,” Vandegrift coach Melissa Southall said. “We just made too many careless errors tonight to beat a good team, but we’ll get back at it (Friday against Hendrickson).”