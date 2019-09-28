Canyon broke open a game which was fairly competitive early with a big second half, as the Eagles beat Borger going away, 64-19, to stay undefeated for the season.

The Eagles (5-0) moved the ball all night and were extremely balanced, rushing for over 300 yards and throwing for nearly that many in piling up 609 total yards offensively. Canyon finished the game with 32 first downs.

Quarterback Jay DeFoor continued his stellar play for the Eagles, completing 12-of-16 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Joe Shaw was a major all-around threat for Canyon, running for two touchdowns and catching another.

Receiver Chris Duarte had a solid game in a losing effort for Borger (1-4) with four catches for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Canyon 16 14 20 14 — 64

Borger 7 6 6 0 — 19

Canyon Borger

First downs 32 11

Rushing 317 58

Passing 292 141

Total yards 609 199

C-A-I 12-16-1 9-18-0