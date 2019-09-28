One play is all it took for it to become apparent that this would be Del Valle’s night.

The Cardinals scored on their first snap of the game en route to a 68-14 romp over Akins. Running back Tavierre Dunlap went 62 yards on that play – and went 71 yards three snaps later – to create a 34-0 buffer by the second quarter. That was more than enough.

After frustrating losses to Anderson and Bowie the last two weeks, Del Valle (3-2, 1-2 District 25-6A) absolutely had to have Friday’s game to remain on the periphery of the playoff race. A loss here would have been extremely damaging.

Instead, the Cardinals came out with a spread attack to created several big plays and took advantage of Akins mistakes. Three Eagle fumbles in the first half gave them frequently good field position.

After Dunlap’s two early strikes, Akins fumbled the ensuing kickoff. That gave Del Valle the ball at the 25-yard line, which turned into a one-yard score by Caleb Burton. At 21-0, the game was effectively over before the end of the first quarter.

A 38-yard pass from Jace Wilson to Darius Lewis set up a short scoring run from Quinton Canty. Wilson then hit Lewis from 18 yards out to push the lead to the 34-point advantage.

Akins (1-4, 0-3) did find the end zone shortly before halftime when Nathan Davis had a remarkable, across the field 6-yard touchdown run. There weren’t many highlights beyond that, however.

Del Valle travels to Austin High Thursday in a game that has potential playoff ramifications. Akins will host Hays in a Thursday night game as well.