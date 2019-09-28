MANOR — The Manor offense may have stumbled out of the gate a bit and turned the ball over on downs in its first possession, but like the school’s mascot, once a Mustang finds it’s footing, it’s hard to catch.

Led by running back Tahj Brooks the Mustangs found the end zone six times in 30 minutes of game time to open District 11-5A, DI play with a 42-17 win over the Pflugerville Panthers on Friday at the Manor ISD Athletic Complex.

“That happens sometimes, but it’s a veteran ballclub and they were able to reach down and take control of it and put it away,” Manor head coach Jimmie Mitchell said.

Brooks finished with 224 yards and three rushing scores on 17 carries while quarterback Nathaniel Jackson completed 9 of 11 passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns, two of those passes going to Darian Fletcher for 45 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown strike.

Elijah Oakmon led the Panther offense with 132 yards and a one-yard touchdown on 24 carries.

Despite the setback, firstyear Pflugerville (1-4, 0-1) head coach Charles Taylor was pleased by the way his team played and took the lead on two different occasions while missing seven starters from the lineup.

“They’re a good football team,” Taylor said. “When you’re a team that size and when you have D-1 commits on their team, they’re going to turn it on. But we have to worry about us, we shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times, but I’m proud of the way my kids came out and kept restarting.”

Brooks helped the Mustangs (3-2, 1-0) take a two-score lead into the locker room at halftime thanks to a big first half where he racked up 178 yards and two touchdowns and Manor was able to sustain long offensive drives that found the end zone on its final two possessions of the first half.

Jackson helped give the Mustangs the lead by hitting Carl Chester for a 13-yard passing strike that capped a 10-play, 54-yard scoring drive put Manor back on top 14-10.

Brooks’ second scoring touchdown of the game came on a nine-yard run where he was initially stopped up the middle, but cut right and ran into the end zone. The biggest play of that 10-play, 59-yard scoring drive came when Brooks took a delayed handoff from Jackson on 3rd and 16 and went 22 yards to set the Mustangs up deep inside Pflugerville territory.

The Panthers defense opened the game by forcing a turnover on downs and took an early lead when Jose Zapata kicked a 25-yard field goal, but that lead lasted only nine seconds as Brooks took the first play of the ensuing Mustang drive 58 yards into the end zone for his longest run of the first half.

“It’s always fun to watch Tahj Brooks and that offensive line did a good job and I was proud of the way the offense played tonight,” Mitchell said. “They really picked us up when our defense wasn’t playing that great and our defense picked it up in the second half.”

Pflugerville’s first pass attempt of the game paid immediate dividends as Chance Lucas found an open Patrick Porter in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown pass that put the Panthers back on top 10-7 nine seconds into the second quarter.

Manor took a stranglehold on the game after recovering a fumble on the first kickoff of the second half and extending the lead to 28-10 after Jackson found Fletcher for a 37-yard score. Jackson would add a 25-yard touchdown pass to Lavonte Benford and Brooks surpassed the 200-yard mark on a 48-yard scoring run with 29 seconds left in the third quarter.

Pflugerville has a short week to prepare for the Rouse Raiders for a Thursday night home game while Manor visits Rouse after its bye.

“When you’re young and got injuries, it’s hard to recover from, but like I said, I’m proud of my kids and they just keep fighting,” Taylor said.