While it's easy to become enamored with Westlake's highly-successful three-headed quarterback monster, the Chaparrals' defense has set the tone for what is fast becoming a team with no apparent weaknesses.

Lehman became Westlake's latest victim in a 52-7 runaway on Friday night at Chaparral Stadium that has followed a familiar pattern featuring the Chaps showcasing a quick-strike offense and dominant defense.

Westlake (5-0, 3-0 in District 25-6A), the American-Statesman's No. 1 team in Central Texas, has now outscored its opponents 256-29.

Lehman (1-3, 1-2) was held to 80 total yards and managed only two passing yards in 11 attempts.

"They did what we asked them to do: stop the run," said Westlake defensive coordinator and assistant coach Tony Salazar, who took over for head coach Todd Dodge, who coached from the press box for medical reasons. "We knew coming into the game that Lehman was a power running team. They were going to hang their hat on keeping the ball away from our offense. I think we did that for the most part and kind of made them one-dimensional."

Salazar said Dodge communicated with the coaching staff from the press box.

"He was still a little under the weather tonight," Salazar said. "He was coaching from the press box. People couldn't see him, but he was up there. It was a little different for us, but he was with us. We've got a great staff, and we didn't miss a beat tonight. The kids responded. We got the outcome we worked for all week."

Typically, defense set up Westlake's first score when senior defensive back Sage Luther intercepted Lehman sophomore quarterback Logan Travis.

Senior quarterback Kirkland Michaux started and played the entire first quarter. On Westlake's first offensive play, senior running back Grey Nakfoor bolted 48 yards to the Lehman 2. Nakfoor scored on the next play to make it 7-0 with 8:25 remaining in the first quarter.

On Westlake's next possession, Michaux completed his first pass to senior Mason Mangum for 37 yards. Two plays later, Michaux drilled a 13-yard touchdown pass to senior Ryan Lindley for a 14-0 lead.

Westlake's defense kept the momentum going when senior lineman Hunter Darr sacked Travis and forced a fumble that was recovered by fellow senior lineman Hayden Bray at the Lehman 26. On the next play, Michaux threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Mangum to make it 21-0.

Lehman's next drive ended with another sack that was quickly converted into another score when Michaux and Lindley connected on a 33-yard touchdown pass for a 28-0 lead with 33 seconds left in the first quarter.

Michaux was 5-of-7 for 87 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

"I thought Michaux had a great game and played like a senior tonight," Salazar said. "He started off hot. I think we scored every time he was in there. Later, you saw (senior) Drew Willoughby and (sophomore) Cade Klubnik make some plays."

In the second quarter, a blocked punt led to another Westlake score. Willoughby replaced Michaux at quarterback and completed passes to freshman Jaden Greathouse and senior Jake Misch inside the Lehman 10. Nakfoor (94 rushing yards) tallied his second TD of the game on a 5-yard run and the Chaps led 35-0.

Klubnik entered later in the second quarter. He guided an 83-yard scoring drive featuring a 42-yard bomb to junior Luke Nicklos, who made a diving catch. Klubnik (5-of-6 for 84 yards) capped the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run, the first of his two touchdowns, for a 42-0 halftime lead.

Klubnik's second TD — a 26-yard run up the middle — made it 49-0 in the third quarter.

Lehman averted a shutout when senior Keyahaun Williams's 5-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

Westlake has a bye week before visiting district and neighborhood rival Lake Travis on Oct, 11.