Connally had a big week in volleyball as the Cougars swept Taylor 25-13, 25-9, 25-14 in a nondistrict match and Glenn 27-25, 25-14, 25-16 in a District 17-5A contest to improve to 22-13 on the season and 3-1 in district play.

The Cougars enter this week tied with Cedar Park for second place in the district race. Both Connally and Cedar Park have lost to state-ranked and district-leading Rouse. Connally hosts Cedar Park this Friday night in their first meeting of the season.

Junior outside hitter Michera Moffett led the charge last week with 27 kills in the two matches and was named the Statesman's player of the week. Moffett had 16 kills as the Cougars swept Taylor then added 11 more kills against Glenn.

Setter Savannah Townsend had 28 assists against Taylor and added 32 more against Glenn. Libero Jennifer Nguyen-Luu finished the week with 27 digs. Alyssa McClure and Jaylin Foster also played exceptionally well defensively for the Cougars.

In other district action, Weiss had a huge win Friday night as K.K. Walker had nine kills and 15 digs to lead the Wolfpack past Marble Falls 25-18, 25-13, 25-14. Pflugerville was idle Friday night.

In Class 6A action, Hendrickson had an incredible contest with Leander, leading two sets to none before falling to the Lions 19-25, 21-25, 25-16, 26-24, 15-9 in a District 13-6A thriller.

McKenya Sorrells led the Hawks with 12 kills and five blocked shots while Karys Dove had 33 assists and Skylar Cavil had 23 digs. Dove has 698 assists on the season and is averaging nearly eight assists per set. Leander was led by Julianne McGinnis, who had 19 kills and Callie Carrejo had what is an unofficial Central Texas 2019 single-match high 58 digs.