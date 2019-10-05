AUSTIN — One of the benefits of a quarterback-by-committee approach on offense is, if one signal caller goes down, someone else with game experience is there to pick up the slack.

Bowie began Friday night without one of its three quarterbacks and lost another at a crucial point in the game. The Bulldogs’ fate rested on the right arm of sophomore Diego Tello, who finished a game-winning 75-yard drive, throwing the game-winning touchdown pass to Jayden York, in a 22-21 win over Anderson at Burger Stadium.

“He came up big. Fourth-down plays, he kept the drive going and he managed the clock really well,” Bowie coach Jeff Ables said of Tello. “Hats off to [Anderson] — they played a heck of a game, too.”

Senior quarterback Trinidad Sanders was injured in the game versus Lake Travis earlier in the season and was on the sideline with crutches, leaving Tello and Evan Mallett to share quarterbacking duties. Mallett, though, left the game with an injury after taking a sack with 2:13 to play and the Bulldogs down 21-16.

Tello, who was 9-for-17 for 169 yards and no interceptions, converted consecutive fourth-and-10 passes on the final drive. He hit Jason Gaines for a 31-yarder down the sideline, setting up the 14-yard scoring strike to York with 1:12 on the clock.

Gaines finished with seven catches for 120 yards and 27 yards rushing on six carries, while York had three receptions for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

Anderson (3-2, 1-2 District 25-6A), though, had a minute, a timeout and a pretty good quarterback of its own in senior Carsten Groos, who threw for 174 yards and ran for a touchdown. Bowie (3-3, 2-2) dashed whatever hopes the Trojans may have had when Thanio Bright picked off Groos with 49 seconds to play.

“They came up with plays when they needed to make them,” Ables said. “Anderson played their heart out, so did we, and we just managed to get it there at the end.”

Colin Page put Anderson on the scoreboard with a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter and the sophomore running back finished with more than 200 all-purpose yards. He ran for 100 and a touchdown on 17 carries and caught two passes for 8 yards.

Kelby Hickerson had two receptions for 65 yards, including a 46-yarder with under four minutes to play that set up Page’s go-ahead score with 2:59 left.