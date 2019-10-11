SAN ANGELO — Allison Scott scored a goal in the 15th minute, which was not enough as the Lady Chaps dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to Angelo State in Lone Star Conference action Thursday.

LCU (6-4-0, 3-2-0) is on a two-match losing streak following the defeat to the Belles (8-1-1, 4-0-1).

Scott, assisted by Stephanie Renteria, notched her lone goal of the contest which held up for a bit thanks to a stout defensive effort by the Lady Chaps.

But Kiah Benham scored the equalizer, with an assist from former Monterey standout Avery McNeme, in the 86th before the squads were even at the end of regulation.

ASU's Trenadey Scott scored the game-winner in the 92nd.

LCU is scheduled to host St. Edward's University in a 2:30 p.m. Saturday match.

LCU men's soccer

AUSTIN — Pablo Diez scored a goal, but it wasn't enough as the Chaps battled St. Edward's University to a 1-1 tie Thursday at Lewis-Chen Field,

With the result, LCU (6-3-1, 2-1-1) has not lost since dropped a 4-2 overtime home decision to Oklahoma Christian University.

After SEU's Jeremy Bischoff scored in the 45th minute off a corner kick as time expired in the first half, Diez took advantage of a misplayed ball before he scored in the 54th minute.

LCU is scheduled to take on Dallas Baptist University in a 2 p.m. Saturday match at Patriot Soccer Field in Dallas.

LCU women's volleyball

The Lady Chaps are scheduled to return to Lone Star Conference play when they begin the second round of the home-and-home division contests by hosting West Texas A&M at 6 p.m. Friday.

LCU (8-8, 2-5) is looking to snap a two-match losing streak when it welcomes West Texas A&M (11-3, 5-2).

The Lady Chaps, who are scheduled to play five of their next seven matches at home, are slated to host Eastern New Mexico in a 2 p.m. Saturday contest.