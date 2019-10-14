Through the first several weeks of the football season, Texas Tech’s approach to using three running backs was to play all three early in games and to roll in the second halves with the one among them who looked best that day.

Tech coach Matt Wells said Monday that approach could be altered if someone produces the way SaRodorick Thompson did Saturday. The redshirt freshman carried 28 times for 153 yards, both career highs, and two touchdowns, tying his career high.

A running back with the hot hand could keep the job for more than just a half.

"I think anybody can," Wells said. "Just because of the circumstances Saturday, we needed him to do that, and he certainly stepped up and did that."

Armand Shyne, dealing with an ankle injury, carried only once. Ta’Zhawn Henry, on the sideline in street clothes, didn’t play because Wells said a personal issue kept him from practicing last week.

Henry should return to preparation for Tech’s homecoming game Saturday against Iowa State, Wells said, and he and Shyne both have proven themselves. Before Saturday, the carry totals for each of the three were within a range of 10.

But Thompson’s performance Saturday could leave a mark in the memory of decision makers.

"The biggest thing he does," Wells said, "he gives you a little bit of extra energy and a little bit of extra juice, I think. I think he fires up the whole lineup when he runs through arm tackles. For him to carry the ball 28 times is a testament to him and his durability.

"He caught the ball well. He protected well. I thought he had a breakout game."

Productive again

Tech’s outside receivers, collectively, have had their two best games of the season back-to-back. T.J. Vasher, R.J. Turner, KeSean Carter and Erik Ezukanma combined for 13 receptions, 274 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s Oct. 5 victory against Oklahoma State and 19 catches, 266 yards and a touchdown at Baylor.

The 274 yards against OSU and the 19 catches against Baylor were season highs for the four who make up Tech’s two-deep on the outside.

"I think our outside receivers for the second week in a row made a lot of catches and a lot of competitive catches," Wells said.

Strategy decision

Wells said he called a run play on third-and-14 at the Baylor 29 in the second overtime, because he thought the Red Raiders’ defense had performed "fairly well" in the red zone to that point and he wanted to give Trey Wolff a more high-percentage field goal if the offense didn’t get the first down.

The line and tight end Donta Thompson opened up a wide lane, and SaRodorick Thompson nearly picked up a first down by running for 12 yards.

An incomplete pass would have left Wolff with a 46-yard field goal attempt, which would have been his longest of the season.

As it turned out, Wolff made a 35-yarder for a 30-27 lead and Baylor answered with the game-winning touchdown.

"We had played on defense, at that point, I thought fairly well, in terms of decent in the red zone," Wells said. "We had given up a bunch of chunk yards, but we had been decent [in the red zone]."

Tech had held Baylor to field goals on separate series in which the Bears had first downs at Tech’s 23- and 5-yard lines and intercepted a pass in the end zone after the Bears had first down at the Tech 7.

The Red Raiders had also given up three touchdowns after the Bears had first downs inside the 10.

Slow comeback

Wide receiver Seth Collins is expected to have an X-ray in about a week, Wells said, to gauge the progress of his surgically repaired collarbone. The earliest he could return would be in November, after the Red Raiders’ Nov. 2 open date, but there’s no assurance of that.

Collins suffered the injury during spring practice in March, and initially was expected back for the start of preseason practice in August.

He didn’t heal on that timeline.

"It was just a really, really shattering break," Wells said when asked why. "It is a really, really slow healing deal.

"It’s not any of the kid’s fault. Seth busted his tail in the training room. He’s here every day with our (medical personnel) every day. He’s doing a great job."

Personnel updates

Inside receiver McLane Mannix came up limping after a pass route near the end of Saturday’s game, but Wells said Mannix fine.

"He just got stepped on," Wells said.

There was no significant update on injured defensive backs Thomas Leggett (concussion) and cornerback Desmon Smith (knee). Wells lumped them both under "day-to-day," his term for players with injuries not assessed as long-term.

Leggett was on the sideline Saturday in Waco and made an impression without playing as he helped lead pre-game warmups with his position group.

"Thomas Leggett is big time," Wells said. "I love that kid. ... He was out Saturday, and he was into it as much as anybody on the sidelines with his energy and his juice, and I respect that and I’m very thankful for that. He’s a tremendous teammate."

Tech-KU set

Texas Tech’s Oct. 26 game at Kansas will be a 6 p.m. kickoff on Fox Sports 1. The Big 12 television partners chose their games and TV windows Monday.

Other Oct. 26 assignments are Oklahoma at Kansas State, 11 a.m. on ABC; Texas at TCU, 2:30 p.m. on FOX; and Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.