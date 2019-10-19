Stratford 40, Vega 19
Stratford 7 13 14 6 - 40
Vega 7 6 0 6 - 19
First Quarter
S - Abraham Villegas 50 pass from Walker McBryde (Publio Reyes kick)
V - Austin Calhoun 11 pass from Carson Kirkland (Riley Tiemann kick)
Second Quarter
S - Iuden Romero 5 run (kick failed)
V - Carson Kirkland 50 run (kick failed)
S - Abraham Villegas 3 run (Publio Reyes kick)
Third Quarter
S - Iuden Romero 50 pass from Walker McBryde (kick failed)
S - Iuden Romero 3 run (Brit McQuitty two-point conversion run)
Fourth Quarter
S - Iuden Romero 9 run (kick failed)
V - Ryan Grawunder 2 pass from Carson Kirkland (two-point conversion attempt failed)
Stratford Vega
First Downs 23 12
Rush 284 121
Pass 300 78
Total 584 299
C-A-I 11-14-0 7-12-2
Punts 3-35.0 avg. 0
Fumbles - lost 0 0
Penalties 6-40 8-85
Sunray 46, Boys Ranch 42
Sunray 13 12 15 6 - 46
Boys Ranch 6 16 6 14 - 42
First Quarter
S - Tate DeBord 7 run (Jorge Hermosillo), 7:48
BR - Kemaurian Caruthers 77 run (two-point conversion attempt failed), 7:19
S - Carlos Castellanes 8 run (kick failed), 3:22
Second Quarter
S - Tate DeBord 4 run (kick failed), 10:31
BR - Kemaurian Caruthers 45 pass from Caleb Thompson (two-point conversion pass), 4:38
S - Jorge Hermosillo 17 pass from Tate DeBord (two-point conversion attempt failed), 2:36BR - Kemaurian Caruthers 6 pass from Caleb Thompson (Caleb Thompson two-point conversion run), 00:14
Third Quarter
BR - Dylan Pride 21 pass from Kemaurian Caruthers (two-point conversion attempt failed), 7:51
S - Carlos Castellanes 5 run (Sergio Alcantar run), 4:05
S - Luis Escapita 15 run (kick blocked, Cutter Lust run), 00:47
Fourth Quarter
BR - Kemaurian Caruthers 60 pass from Caleb Thompson (two-point conversion attempt failed), 11:37
BR - Kemaurian Caruthers 6 pass from Caleb Thompson (Casey Hawkins two-point conversion pass from Caleb Thompson), 3:52
S - Luis Escapita 7 run (two-point conversion attempt failed), 1:32
Sunray Boys Ranch
First Downs 23 18
Rush 337 202
Pass 76 252
Total 413 454
C-A-I 6-12-0 9-18-2
Punts 4-27.0 avg. 3-27.0 avg.
Fumbles - lost 2-1 3-2
Penalties 7-70 6-36
Happy 50, Nazareth 22
Happy 24 12 0 14 - 50
Nazareth 8 0 14 0 - 22
First Quarter
H - Kristian Wilhite 45 run (Zachary Reyes two-point conversion)H - Pace Bressler 11 pass from Stetson Jameson (Zachary Reyes two-point conversion)
H - Zachary Reyes 4 run (Zachary Reyes two-point conversion)
N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 17 pass from Luke Schulte (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)
Second Quarter
H - Kristian Wilhite 9 run (conversion failed)
H - Arik Coile 5 pass from Stetson Jameson (conversion failed)
Third Quarter
N - Kaden Cleavinger 3 run (conversion failed)
N - Aidan Moore 10 pass from Kaden Cleavinger (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)
Fourth Quarter
H - Tryce Johnson 51 yd run (conversion failed)
H - Kyton Johnson 16 pass from Stetson Jameson (Zachary Reyes two-point conversion)
Happy Nazareth
First Downs 18 12
Rush 276 59
Pass 135 182
Total 411 241
C-A-I 11-17-0 14-26-1
Punts 0 1-30.0 avg.
Fumbles - lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties 10-78 4-40
Wheeler 68, Shamrock 2
Wheeler 34 2 6 6 - 68
Shamrock 2 0 0 0 - 2
Friona 35, Spearman 14
Friona 13 0 7 14 - 43
Perryton 8 0 0 6 - 14
Friona Spearman
First downs: 9 3
Rushing: 8971
Passing: 8932
Total yards: 170103
C-A-I: 8/26/03/10/2
Penalties /yards lost: 8/655/40
Fumbles: 0/01/0
Panhandle, Amarillo Highland Park
Panhandle 35 20 14 - 69
Amarillo, Amarillo Highland Park 6 0 0 0 - 6
P - Wes Jones 11yd run (Jayse Edwards kick)
P - Wes Jones 33yd pass to Zach Wood (Jayse Edwards kick)
P - Landon Hack 22yd run (Jayse Edwards kick)
A - Hunter Nichols 34yd pass to Chris Pointer (Extra point conversion no good)
P - Wes Jones 22yd pass to Zion Mercer (Jayse Edwards kick)
P - Wes Jones 60yd pass to Zion Mercer (Jayse Edwards kick)
P - Wes Jones 44yd pass Zach Wood (Jayse Edwards kick)
P - Landon Hack 1yd run (Jayse Edwards kick no good)
P - Wes Jones 29yd pass to Zach Wood (Jayse Edwards kick)
P - Landon Hack 8yd run (Jayse Edwards kick)
P - Casen Jones 18yd run (Jayse Edwards kick)
PanhandleAmarillo Highland Park
First downs: 259
Rushing: 32979
Passing: 254104
Total yards: 583183
C-A-I: 11/18/06/17/0
Punts: 0/07/29.7
Penalties /yards lost: 5-458/80
Fumbles: 0/01/1