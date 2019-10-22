BANGS — The Early Lady Horns bounced back from just their second district volleyball loss — both at the hands of league-leader Eastland — by handing the Bangs Lady Dragons their sixth defeat in eight 6-3A outings Tuesday night.

Early tallied a 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 road victory to move to 6-2 in district action and 23-11 overall, while Bangs slipped to 2-6 against league competition and 9-19 for the season.

In the first meeting in Early on Sept. 28, the Lady Horns had to rally from a two sets to one deficit for a five-set triumph.

In the rematch, the Lady Horns were led by seven kills from Alexa Portillo, six from Trinity Tomlinson, five from Savannah Holt, four from Taylor Summers, two from Gwen Phillips and one from Vance-Cady Gordon.

Gordon recorded 16 assists while Tomlinson and Carrigan Norris chipped in one apiece.

Defensively, Tomlinson's 18 digs were a team-high trailed by 15 from Summers, 14 from Portillo, eight from Gordon, seven from Haley Spieckerman, four from Norris, and two apiece from Phillips and Khyla Bell.

Phillips logged two blocks and Tomlinson contributed one.

Jacee Miller finished with four kills and 28 digs for the Lady Dragons, Kyra Smith chipped in three kills and two aces and Skylar Hutchins recorded 13 digs.

Early will host Comanche at noon Saturday in its home finale, while Bangs welcomes district-leader Eastland, also at noon Saturday.