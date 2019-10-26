Saturday

Oct 26, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Wheeler 50, Memphis 0


Wheeler  20  12  12  6 - 50


Memphis     0    0    0   0  - 0


First Quarter


W - Hesston Marshall 36 run (two-point conversion attempt failed), 8:24


W - Hesston Marshall 70 run (two-point conversion attempt failed), 5:28


W - Hesston Marshall 54 pass from Gustavo Andrade (Paden Markham two-point conversion run), 2:33


Second Quarter


W - Hesston Marshall 63 run (two-point conversion attempt failed), 4:41


W - David Rascon 32 run (two-point conversion attempt failed), 1:50


Third Quarter


W - Nathan Rowley 23 run (two-point conversion attempt failed), 8:45


W - Gustavo Andrade 55 punt return (two-point conversion attempt failed), 4:10


Fourth Quarter


W -  David Rascon 50 run (two-point conversion attempt failed), 11:30



Wheeler           Memphis


First Downs             9                           3


Rush                      336                       33


Pass                        62                          0


Total                        398                       33


C-A-I                     2-2-0                  0-2-0


Punts                        0                 5-31.0 avg.


Fumbles - lost        0-0                      3-1


Penalties                8-60                   2-10


Panhandle 69, Sunray 12


Panhandle 21   27  21  0 - 69


Sunray         0     0    6   6 - 12


First Quarter


P - Landyn Hack 53 run (Gauge Hackett kick), 8:30


P - Landyn Hack 60 run (Gauge Hackett kick), 2:24


P - Landyn Hack 24 run (Gauge Hackett kick), 00:05


Second Quarter


P - Zach Wood 49 pass from Wesley Jones (Gauge Hackett kick), 9:26


P - Jayse Edwards 3 run (Gauge Hackett kick), 5:22


P - Zach Wood 65 pass from Wesley Jones (Gauge Hackett kick), 3:35


P - Jayse Edwards 10 run (Gauge Hackett kick), 00:49


Third Quarter


P - Landyn Hack 8 run (Gauge Hackett kick), 8:09


S - Carlos Castellanos 5 run (kick failed), 7:48


P - Landyn Hack 51 run (Gauge Hackett kick), 7:03


P - Luke Battle 48 run (Gauge Hackett kick), 1:55


Fourth Quarter


S - Luis Escapita 25 run (No PAT attempt), 00:00


Panhandle              Sunray


First Downs             16                           11


Rush                       392                         106


Pass                        131                          61


Total                        523                         167


C-A-I                     5-10-0                  6-10-0


Punts                   2-35.0 avg.          5-25.0 avg.


Fumbles - lost           2-1                        3-2


Penalties                  3-30                       1-5


Bushland 28, Shallowater 14


Bushland 7 7 7 7 - 28


Shallowater 6 6 6 6 - 14


B - Jared Thomas 2yd run (Gillispie kick good)


S - Dyan Kelly 64yd pass to Zeb Price (kick failed)


B - Jared Thomas 55yd pass to Jake orcutt (Gillispie kick good)


S - Keegan Campbell 14yd run (two point conversion failed)


B - Jared Thomas 72yd Pass to Jake Orcutt (Gillispie kick good)


S - Dylan Kelly 60yd pass to Josh Easley (Two point conversion failed)


B - Jared Thomas 24yd pass to Jaylin Marshall (Gillispie kick good)


S - Josh Easley 2yd run (Two point conversion failed)


Bushland Shallowater


First downs: 11 23


Rushing: 31174


Passing: 213271


Total yards: 244445


C-A-I: 8/18/010/27/1


Penalties /yards lost: 7/1008/80


Fumbles: 0/00/0