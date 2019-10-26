Coreon Bailey and Tyrie Tipton have played together most of their lives. From youth football leagues to the high school gridiron, the Monterey Plainsmen teammates have been playing either with or against one another.

The duo’s special connection was on full display Friday night as Bailey threw three first-half touchdown passes to Tipton to power the Plainsmen past the Dons 56-14 in District 2-5A Division I action at PlainsCapital Park at Lowrey Field.

“I feel like our relationship is second to none because after every summer workout, we’ll always stay, work out and make sure our chemistry is right, and you witnessed that tonight,” said Tipton, who finished with 234 yards and three touchdowns on seven receptions.

The much-needed district win gave the Plainsmen (3-5, 1-3) their first victory in over a month and kept their playoff hopes alive for the moment. Bailey, who only played in the first half, finished with 342 yards on 9-for-13 passing with no interceptions.

“I’ve been feeling that energy for the last week and a half, two weeks,” Monterey coach Wayne Hutchinson said. “I thought we’ve had some really good practices. I’ve told our kids for the last two weeks we’ve really improved, especially on the defensive side of the ball. And we’re executing at a high level on the offensive side of the ball. It was just a matter of putting both sides together in one ball game and they showed what they were capable of doing in the first half.

“That’s the Plainsmen team I want to see more often.”

Bailey’s first touchdown pass went to MJ Singleton for 65 yards less than two minutes into the game and set the tone for what was about to happen with the Plainsmen up 7-0 early. The senior signal caller’s second throw went to Tipton on a 55-yard dart to set up Damontrareis Lacy’s 7-yard score at the 8:40 mark of the first and provide Monterey a 14-0 cushion.

The Plainsmen’s next two scores were all through the air. With one minute to go in the first quarter, Tipton caught a 38-yard TD pass from Bailey to end the offensive barrage at 21-0 heading into the second.

The Monterey defense did its part as well with Zylis Johnson tackling Dons quarterback Dondray Degrate for a three-yard loss on fourth down to turn the ball over with 8:58 to go before the half.

On the next offensive possession, Bailey tried for a long pass to Tipton before it fell to the ground and was called incomplete. The second time was the charm, though. as Bailey floated a ball to Tipton for a 92-yard score and 28-0 advantage. Three minutes later, the two opted for a much shorter 6-yard pitch pass touchdown to put things at 35-0.

Ty Williams capped off the Plainsmen’s first-half scoring with a 74-yard run at the four-minute mark and a 42-0 advantage.

The Plainsmen, however, kept the door open for the Dons with 16 penalties, but the defense made up for it. J’Bre Ramos had a fumble recovery and Jeremiah Guerrero recorded a quarterback sack to post the first-half shutout. Isaiah Gomez and Trent White added an interception apiece in the contest for Monterey.

Dondray Degrate denied the Plainsmen defense of a complete-game shutout with a four-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Randle in the third quarter and a 21 yarder to Esley Fields in the fourth.

“I was very proud of our defense,” Hutchinson said. “I thought we did an excellent job against the run. We didn’t give up that long pass tonight, so that was definitely good to see. Our front four have really been coming on the last two or three weeks, and if they keep playing at that high level, then I’ve told our guys it’s just a matter of winning these next two games and hoping the ball falls in our favor for the playoffs.”

MONTEREY 56, PALO DURO

PD;0;0;7;7;—;14

MON;21;21;7;7;—;56

First Quarter

M — MJ Singleton 65 pass from Coreon Bailey (Rocky Ramos kick), 10:30.

M — Dee Lacy 7 run (Ramos kick), 8:40.

M — Tyrie Tipton 38 pass from Bailey (Ramos kick), 1:00.

Second Quarter

M — Tipton 92 pass from Bailey (Ramos kick), 8:36.

M — Tipton 6 pass from Bailey (Ramos kick), 5:40.

M — Ty Williams 74 run (Ramos kick), 4:00.

Third Quarter

PD — Anthony Randle 4 pass from Dondray Degrate (Jayden Carranza kick), 4:23.

M — Ky’Shon Harris 17 run (Ramos kick), 2:51

Fourth Quarter

M — Lacy 2 run (Ramos kick), 11:21.

M — Esley Fields 21 pass from Degrate (Carranza kick), 5:42.

TEAM STATISTICS

PD;MONT

First downs, 17;18

Rushing, 29-83;29-275

Passing yards, 180;339

Att.-com.-int., 27-38-2;10-16-0

Fumbles-lost, 1-1;0-0

Punts-avg., 4-38.3;2-29.5

Penalties-yards, 6-52;16-133

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Rushing, Caleb Bernal 16-23, Treyson Dilworth 2-2, Tyrese Mosby 1-(-1), Esley Fields 1-10, Dondray Degrate 14-49, ; Dee Lacy 9-59, Ty Williams 7-113, Coreon Bailey 3-(-1); Ky’Shon Harris 5-34, Christian Combs 5-70

Passing, Dondray Degrate 27-37-2-180, Caleb Bernal 0-1-0-0; Coreon Bailey 9-13-0-342; Ky’Shon Harris 1-3-0-(-3)

Receiving, Anthony Randle 5-25, Noel Marquez 3-6, Caleb Bernal 4-28, De'Zhaun Gilbreath 3-37, Kameron Brown 2-15, Jacoby Diaz 6-38, Esley Fields 2-24, Kameron Washington 1-7; Tyrie Tipton 7-234, Jacory Mooring 1-34, MJ Singleton 1-65, Zyion Martin 1-9, Zackary Garcia 1-(-3)