SMITHVILLE — With fewer than three minutes left on the clock and the game on the line, La Grange coach Matt Kane reached deep into his bag of tricks to pull out a hard-fought 14-13 win over Smithville.

La Grange (7-1, 3-0 District 12-4A DII) lined up to punt from their own 38-yard line, but Kane passed over a kick into the stiff northern breeze and called the number of upback Ryder Imhoff, who burst through the middle into Smithville territory for a first down. It appeared that Imhoff might have fumbled at the end of the run, but the officials ruled him down after a lengthy conversation at midfield and angry outbursts from the home crowd.

With Smithville (4-4, 1-2) out of timeouts, the Leopards were able to run out the clock and remain tied with Giddings for first place in a heated district race.

"We just put that (fake punt) in yesterday, "Kane said. "You could tell they (the Tigers) were coming by the way they were in their three-point stance. We checked to the fake, and it worked out."

Kane had a little assistance from senior middle linebacker Coltin Whitaker, who had a stellar game for a La Grange defense that held Smithville to 190 total yards and a season low in points.

"I was the one who told him to call it," Whitaker said. "I just had a gut feeling it would work."

Both teams showed a lot of guts in the latest matchup in a long and testy series between two teams separated by 15 miles of Texas 71. La Grange broke a 7-7 halftime tie on its first drive of the second half when Imhoff plowed in from four yards out.

Smithville’s defense, which allowed just 240 yards, held tight against the rugged Leopard ground game to keep the game close. That tenacity seemed to pay off when Clay Padgett tipped a punt and Cameron Juarez returned it 31 yards for a score with just under 6 minutes left in the game.

But La Grange blocked the subsequent extra point, which seemed to kickstart the wild final few minutes.

A blustery north wind that dropped the temperatures into the 40s played a big role in the contest, especially in the first half. With that breeze at his back, Smithville quarterback Lane Otto completed four of five passes for 55 yards on the Tigers’ two possessions in the first quarter. Those drives included a 65-yard scoring march that Otto capped with a 1-yard sneak that gave Smithville a 7-0 lead.

But things changed as La Grange made a few defensive tweaks and the Tigers went into the wind. Otto ended the game with 119 yards on 12-of-20 passing and an interception.

"We haven’t started well, I don’t know why," Kane said. "But we settled down. This has always been a chippy matchup, and these were two evenly matched teams tonight. We blocked an extra point, converted a fake punt, and that was the difference."

Matthew Johnson, a versatile playmaker for La Grange who has a team-high 938 yards, made a big difference, too. He flashed his game-breaking skills in the second quarter when he escaped a swarming set of Smithville defenders in the backfield before slipping into the open field and scooting in for a 45-yard touchdown run that helped make the halftime score 7-7. Johnson ended the game with 131 yards on 16 carries..

Despite falling to 4-4 on the season, optimism still abounds in Smithville. From 2000-2010, the Tigers went 17-93 and endured four winless seasons. But that decade of futility is being forgotten by more folks in this Bastrop County town each season. Cyril Adkins, a Smithville native, switched from coaching the boys basketball team to the football team prior to the 2014 season. The Tigers went 7-3 in 2017 while recording their first winning season since 1999, and the 2018 team qualified for the playoffs for just the third time in the past 20 years.

Now, Adkins says the primary goal remains returning to the postseason and capturing the program’s first playoff win since 1962. Smithville is in fourth place in the six-team district and closes the regular season with Giddings and Caldwell. While Giddings is tied with La Grange for first place, Caldwell is tied for last place at 0-3.

"All our goals are still in front of us," Adkins said. "This hurts, but that’s a good thing. You don’t want guys who don’t care, and our kids really do care. We’ll be OK."

Adkins won’t get any argument from Kane, who shared a hug with the Smithville coach after the game.

"I tell you, (Smithville’s) Coach Adkins has done a heckuva job with that team," Kane said. "They’ll be in the playoffs."

So will La Grange, which plays Bellville next week and closes the regular season with a road trip to Giddings. A banged-up Leopards team lost to Giddings last season, which cost them not only a share of the 2018 district title but also playoff seeding.

La Grange hopes to capture its first district title since current Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins led the 2013 and 2014 teams to back-to-back appearances in the regional finals.