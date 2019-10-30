Successful football teams need players who can fill roles either in a set rotation or as mid-game substitutes to allow for crucial rest for starters. Three seniors on Stephenville High School’s squad who are prime examples are Zach Ramos, who rotates at defensive tackle and is a substitute at center on offense, plus reserves Hunter Seemann and Alex Barba.

Ramos is a 6-1, 210-pound lineman who is in a four-player rotation on defense, and is also a reserve on offense at center. This is his first season as a varsity letterman in football. He brought up from the junior varsity to the varsity for the final two games last season. He is a member of the National Honor Society. He moved to Erath County from Fort Worth during the summer before his 8th grade year. He would like to attend UT-Arlington and major in either business or accounting. If not, he may consider working in welding, construction or the insurance business.

Seemann is a 6-1, 150-pound reserve defensive back for the Yellow Jackets who can play either safety or cornerback. He was born in Fort Worth and moved here from Eldorado, Arkansas in the summer before his junior year at SHS. He played football in the 7th through 10th grades, but decided not to play last year. After graduation, he is considering joining the Navy. If not, he may look into going to work for one of his uncles who owns a plumbing business in Fort Worth.

Barba, who is 5-8, 145, is listed as a receiver and defensive back on the roster but has only played on offense, as a slot receiver position this season. This is his first year as a varsity letterman. He had been attending Denton Ryan High School before moving to Stephenville in the second semester of his junior year. He was born in Denton and raised in Little Elm, where he played football his freshman year. He ran track for Little Elm his freshman year (100 meters, 200, 400, relays and long jump), and plans to join the Yellow Jackets track team this spring. He aims to attend Texas Tech and go out for the track team while majoring in business and finance.

Here are a few questions and answers to get to know Ramos, Seemann and Barba:

Q: How much fun are you having playing football?

Ramos: I’m having a lot of fun and making good memories. It’s a good atmosphere. On a scale of 1-10, it’s about 8.5 to 9. Mainly the memories. I’m trying to make the most of it.

Seemann: I have a really great time. This team is like a family. We support each other. We push each other to our limits. Even when we’re losing, we still have a great time. We’re trying to push ourselves to get better in every way.

Barba: To me, it’s a very enjoyable environment. When we’re winning, everyone’s electric. When everyone else is, it makes you want to be electric. It’s a really good place to make memories, and the brotherhood is real strong.

Q: In what way have you improved the most as a player this season?

Ramos: For me, it would be my strength, as well as my footwork and my technique. Those were my main goals.

Seemann: I kind of improved on everything. Being on the team showed me what commitment and hard work is.

Barba: I wanted to improve on my speed, my catching (passes) and my memory (of plays).

Q: If you had no restrictions of any kind and could be or do anything at all in life, what would you do?

Ramos: If I could be anything … an entrepreneur or an investor of some sort.

Seemann: I really don’t know. I’d probably still live in Texas and work. I can’t sit and do nothing.

Barba: I would enjoy making music (singing). If I didn’t do that I’d like to be an entrepreneur or investor or a singer/rapper. I’ve loved to sing since I was a little boy … rap, hip-hop and R&B.