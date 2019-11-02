The Randall Raiders could quite take advantage of an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot in District 3-5A Division II on Friday night at Happy State Bank Field at Kimbrough Memorial Stadium.

Randall’s offense had trouble getting going against Wichita Falls Rider, who closed the game by scoring 23 unanswered points. The result was a 30-7 defeat for Randall, whose playoff fate is now up in the air going into the final week of the regular season.

Rider got on the board first when Jacob Rodriguez threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Nick Darcus for a 7-0 lead. Randall (3-6, 2-2 in district) came back in the second quarter on Patrick Perea’s 2-yard run to tie it 7-7.

After that, it was all Rider (5-4, 3-1). Rodriguez was a big reason why, as he threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 89 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Randall, meanwhile, managed only 217 yards of offense. Brayden Beck continued to be a bright spot, has he had his third straight game rushing over 100 yards, with 109 yards on 24 carries.

Wichita Falls Rider 30, Randall 7

Rider 7 7 7 9 — 30

Randall 0 7 0 0 — 7

First Quarter

WFR —Nick Darcus 3 pass from Jacob Rodriguez (Colson Welch kick)

Second Quarter

R—Patrick Perea 2 run (Juan Garcia kick)

WFR—Tre Byrd 9 run (Welch kick)

Third Quarter

WFR—Rodriguez 3 run (Welch kick)

Fourth Quarter

WFR—Ranse Radtke 35 pass from Rodriguez (Welch kick)

WFR—Safety

Rider Randall

First downs 22 14

Rushing 199 179

Passing 207 38

Total yards 406 217

C-A-I 16-29-0 6-15-1

Punts-Avg. NA

Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0

Penalties-yards 3-28 4-42