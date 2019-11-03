1. Trinity Christian

After winning a TAPPS 4A state championship with a youthful squad, led by Lauren Catherman and Adlee Blacklock, the Lady Lions are aiming for a second state title this season.

2. Levelland

The Loboettes were one game away from the Region I-4A semifinals last season. After graduating a high-quality senior class which guided it to a deep postseason run, Levelland will rely on its experienced returners to try for another strong year.

3. Shallowater

The Fillies were on an eight-game winning streak when their season ended in the Region I-3A quarterfinals, but have enough experience back, including newcomer Bree Brattain, to have a top showing this season.

4. Lubbock-Cooper

The Lady Pirates had a successful season and were second only to state champion Amarillo High in the District 3-5A standings. Returners like Avrie Douglass will need to help get the offense going this year.

5. Idalou

The defending District 2-3A champions return enough of its players to win another district title and make another deep postseason run with help from senior Shaylee Stovall.

6. Frenship

The Trent Hilliard-led squad mulled its way through District 2-6A and pocketed the title last year and have Maci Maddox back to lead the way this season.

7. Ropes

The Lady Eagles’ 33-win season was stifled by a tradition-rich Nazareth squad in the Region I-1A semifinals in the 2018-19, but benefit on bringing back most of their offensive production, including leading scorers Maggie Anderson and Megan Moore.

8. Sundown

While the Roughettes’ postseason run was cut shorter than they’d have liked, the group comes into the season as the defending District 5-2A champions and will need its returners like Geneva Cortez and Mckenzie Lee to play bigger roles this year.

9. Lubbock Christian HS

The Lady Eagles were eliminated from the postseason by Trinity Christian last year, but still managed a 29-win season and will look to build upon that this fall.

10. Plainview

The Lady Bulldogs proved their grit by advancing to the Region I-5A quarterfinals for a second year in a row last season. Kylie Bennett must step up this fall to fill the spots left open by a standout senior class.

— Alexis Cubit, A-J Media