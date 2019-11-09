Despite losing its first four district games, Bastrop ended the season with a three-game winning streak as the Bears jumped out to an early 20-0 lead and held on to down Glenn 26-14 in a District 13-5A Division II contest Friday at Bible Stadium.

“I am proud of these guys. After going 0-4 in district, our seniors didn’t quit and it is a great way to kick start next year,” commented Bear coach Todd Patmon.

Looking forward to next year, Patmon added, “Our juniors and sophomores talked about it, how important it is to beat the second playoff team (Glenn) in three weeks. We beat (district champ) Brenham two weeks ago and beating Glenn shows us what we can be.”

Bastrop (6-4, 3-4 District 13-5A DII) wasted no time in jumping out to a lead.

Before the fans could settle into their seats, Bear quarterback Desmond Young dashed 55 yards up the middle on the second play from scrimmage.

Young added a 23-yard scoring run in the second and then connected with Peyton Parson on a 15-yard pass before the Grizzlies could dent the scoreboard before half.

Young paced the Bear rushing attack as he finished with 135 yards.

Defensively, Bastrop held Glenn in check for most of the first half. Glenn’s first 14 plays netted just 13 yards. For the game, Bastrop limited Glenn to 207 total yards behind Isaiah Herin. Herin finished with a three tackles for losses including a sack.

Glenn’s Rondrick Stubblefield scored on a one-yard run around right end capping a 93-yard 10-play drive just 32 seconds before half to cut the deficit to 20-7.

Glenn narrowed the gap to 20-14 as Drew McGuire hit Jaidyn Simpson on a 15-yard scoring strike but Glenn’s last two drives would not dent the Bear side of the field.

After holding Bastrop on fourth down, Glenn took over on their own 37, but went three and out and was forced to punt.

Instead of changing field position, Bastrop’s Keylin Hodge blocked Noah Reichold’s punt and then recovered the loose ball on the Grizzly 11.

Three plays later, Bastrop’s Eddie Brown put the game out of reach as he plowed in from 5 yards.

“At the end of the day, we just needed to make more plays out there. There was certainly some good things out there tonight, but we needed to have more of them,” commented Glenn coach Rob Schoenfeld, who has led Glenn (5-5, 4-3) to the playoffs for the second time in the school’s two varsity campaign.

The Grizzlies will take on Boerne Champion Friday night in Boerne in a bi-district tilt.