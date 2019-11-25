Girls varsity basketball enters their second season this week as district play started Tuesday and featured a game between a pair of 7-2 squads, Stony Point and Westwood.

The Tigers have won three straight games and last week beat Cedar Creek 55-25 Tuesday, then coming back Friday night with an impressive defensive performance to beat Anderson 56-34.

The Anderson contest saw Julie Walker’s Tigers take an 11-3 lead, but Anderson rallied to close to 28-23 at the half. Walker went with a half-time defensive adjustment and the Tigers out-scored the Trojans 17-4 in the third period to claim the contest.

Westwood went south last week to play in the lady Rattler Invitational. Westwood opened by beating San Antonio MacArthur 53-42, then beat Houston Kincaid 56-31 and clipped San Antonio Edison 40-30 to advance to the gold bracket semifinals. Westwood drew a tough game, losing to Beaumont United 70-50, then dropped the third-place game to College Station 64-49/

Round Rock continues to improve, edging up their record to 4-5 with a one-point win over Cleburne. The Dragons got 15 points from Suma Kasarla and 11 from Bailey Featherstone to win 42-41. Carley Altenburger added eight points in the victory.

Hendrickson has won five straight games to improve to 6-3 while Cedar Ridge is 2-5 and Leander 2-7. McNeil lost a 56-51 game to Connally despite 17 points by Kali Garnett.

Vandegrift, who won the Corpus Christi tournament the weekend of Nov. 15, had a good week as the Vipers beat Rouse 57-44 on Tuesday then played in the Marble Falls Tournament where they won three of five games. The Vipers lost to Copperas Cove 44-39, beat Cornerstone Christian 46-44 then lost to San Antonio O’Connor 29-27 before winning two to close out the weekend.

The Vipers beat Hutto 47-37 and Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 44-37. Viper Skye O’Rourke had a tremendous week as she scored 18 points in the first half vs Rouse and finished with 22 then led the game in scoring with 12 in our defensive battle vs O’Connor. O’Rourke scored 25 versus Flour Bluff and broke a school record with seven successful three-point shots in the game. The Vipers are 10-3 on the season.

Round Rock Christian Academy got 19 points from CJ Jaramillo to win a spirited contest over Austin Hill Country Christian 75-53 in a game where the Crusaders led 35-30 at the half but outscored the Knights 22-6 in the third quarter. Juliana Eckert added 11 points and Annie Mikeska had 10 points for the Crusaders while Hill Country was led by Grace Jackson with 16 points while Lauren Innis added 13 and both Ellie McSpadden and Nicole Prado had 10 points each.