SAN ANTONIO — Welcome back, Hudson Card.

And welcome back to the state semifinals, Lake Travis.

Bolstered by the return of their star senior quarterback, the Cavs raced past Judson to claim their fifth straight regional championship with a 48-35 win in the Class 6A Division I Region IV title game at the Alamodome.

Card, a Texas pledge who missed the previous six weeks with a foot injury, shook off some early rust and threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns and added a score on the ground. Card had more than enough help from junior running back Weston Stephens, who had a career day with 306 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.

"I tried my hardest to get back out here, and I’m just excited to be out here again playing with my teammates," Card said. "I always try and be positive; I knew I’d be back."

Paired with the return of Card, Stephens’ production helped Lake Travis (13-1) produce its best offensive game of the postseason with 580 yards.

"It kept the D on their toes," Stephens said about Card’s return. "They had to worry about passing, and that opened a lot of holes for me. And the running game kept them from focusing on Hud. It was a great balance."

According to Lake Travis coach Hank Carter, that offensive balance has become part of the Cavs’ identity.

"This is the way we had to play this season," he said. "We had to make use of our strengths, which is the offensive line and our running backs."

And did Carter consider staying with junior quarterback Nate Yarnell, who played well behind center in Card’s absence?

Not at all, Carter said.

"When you have LeBron James on your team, you don’t keep him on the bench," Carter said. "It was great to see Hudson back out there. He shook off a little rust and did a great job. He’s an All-American for a reason."

The Cavs needed all of that offensive firepower to fend off a proud Judson program that has won six state titles but has had its season ended by Lake Travis in three consecutive years. The Rockets (12-2) raced to a 14-3 lead by the end of the first period behind strong efforts from quarterback Mike Chandler II (191 yards passing, 135 yards rushing, four TDs) and running back De’Anthony Lewis (144 yards rushing).

Things began to change in the second quarter as Stephens, Card and the Cavs’ offense started to seize control of the game. Stephens, who had just 20 yards of offense in the game’s first 20 minutes, accounted for the Cavs’ first touchdown when he grabbed a pass from Card in the flat, beat a defender and sprinted 70 yards for the score.

Stephens, who had 222 yards rushing on 27 carries, was just warming up. He ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in the third quarter alone and helped the Cavs score five touchdowns on all five of their second-half possessions. Lake Travis needed each of the scores as Judson racked up 470 yards behind Carter and Lewis.

"Weston is playing the best he’s ever played," Card said. "Our running game has really gotten better, and all the guys stepped up when I was gone."

Lake Travis will get a rematch with defending state champion North Shore at 4 p.m. Saturday at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex. The Mustangs beat Lake Travis 51-10 in last season’s state semifinal contest.