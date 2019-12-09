Hendrickson may have been forced to rework its lineup after graduating two-time Statesman player of the year Mikayla Woods, but it has not taken head coach Norma Sierra long to find the recipe.

After a strong showing at the Nancy Walling Classic this past weekend at Pflugerville High School, the Hawks have won 11 of 12 games since starting the season at 1-3.

Hendrickson (12-5) was second in pool play, losing by three points to eventual tournament champion Arlington Martin but beating McKinney Boyd and Corpus Christi CE King in pool to advance in the silver bracket.

In bracket competition, the Hawks beat Clemens and then downed host Pflugerville 57-44 for the bracket championship. Sophomore Erika Suarez had 23 points and senior Sarah Malinowski added 19 points for the Hawks against their crosstown rivals.

Pflugerville had a strong showing despite the loss to Hendrickson. The Panthers were second in poll play to Prosper after beating Leander and Clear Brook. In bracket play, Pflugerville beat Manvel to advance to meet Hendrickson.

Arlington Martin defeated Allen for the tournament championship, with Vista Ridge blasting Prosper for third place in the gold division of the event, which honors the legendary former Pflugerville coach.

The Rangers were unbeaten in pool play with wins over St. Michael’s Academy 85-40, state ranked Fort Worth Trimble Tech 70-49 and Schertz Clemens 48-34 to advance in gold play. AJ Marotte, Victoria Baker and Weade Adeleke all averaged double digit scoring in the three pool victories. In the third-place game, Vista Ridge defeated Prosper 56-42 as Baker notched 17 points and Marotte added 15 points.

Connally competed in the Hays Lady Rebel Invitation. Connally head coach Jeff Jefferson indicated that his 11-6 Cougars finished strong at Hays despite two wins in five games.

“This tournament came at a crucial point in the season for us,” he said. “We were able to compete against different styles of basketball and work on a lot of things we needed to before district play begins in a few weeks,.

“We started fast on Friday and then struggled to get going Saturday. But I was proud of them for finding their way and finishing strong with a win versus a good Goose Creek Memorial team on Saturday.”