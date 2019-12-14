NEW CANEY — Lampasas players and coaches believed they would win the football game until the final pass into the end zone dropped to the ground.

It was an agonizing way to end a memorable season as Carthage prevailed 49-42 in a Class 4A Division I state semifinal Friday night at Randall Reed Stadium. The game-clinching play was a 3-yard touchdown catch by Kelvonte Dixon with 13.6 seconds left on the clock.

Carthage (15-0) will play Waco La Vega (14-1) in the Class 4A DI state championship game at 11 a.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The never-say-die Badgers still had a chance to tie or win the game after Dixon’s TD. Quarterback Ace Whitehead threw a 13-yard dart to Cameron Everts, and Jaylon Porter caught a 30-yard pass to set the ball up at the Carthage 22 with 2.6 seconds to play.

Whitehead, perhaps the most electrifying player in Central Texas, looped his final pass to the center of the end zone. Incomplete. Game over. Season over.

"Even if there’s (0.1) on the clock, we knew we had a chance," the Badger junior said. "With the coaches and the team we have, we tried the best we could. I’m gong to remember how much we fought. We never faltered; we always fought back."

Whitehead finished with 398 yards passing and three touchdowns, giving him 54 for the season. Everts was spectacular, catching 10 passes for 228 yards. Porter was solid, too, catching five for 105 yards.

"They had so much grit and so much fight," coach Troy Rogers said of his team. "We talked about fighting for four quarters, and they did just that. (Carthage) made more plays than us when it came down to it. I’m proud of the way they played the whole game."

The Bulldogs earned a 21-20 halftime lead on the strength of two interceptions for touchdowns, including one on the final play of the second quarter. Whitehead, scrambling to avoid a heavy rush, heaved a desperation pass that was picked off by cornerback Mason Bobo, who returned it 68 yards for a score with 00:00 showing on the clock.

Rogers said he got "greedy" for trying a Hail Mary and said that was a mistake.

"Obviously, that was the difference in the ballgame," he said, staring at the scoreboard.

Lampasas overcame an early 14-0 deficit by scoring 20 straight points in the second quarter. Whitehead threw a touchdown pass to Porter, Jack Jerome scored on a short run, and Case Brister scored on a 35-yard interception return.

This was the first time Lampasas had reached the state semifinals in 33 years. It would have been the Badgers’ first trip to a state title game.

It was Evers' final high school game. Next year he will start a new chapter at the Air Force Academy.

"I’m doing my job," he said of his big night. "I’ve got to be a playmaker and make plays. This is the greatest group of people I’ve ever been around. I’m going to miss my brothers and my coaches."

As for Whitehead, he has another season remaining in Lampasas. There will be good times ahead for his team.

"It’s still going to hurt tomorrow, but the sun is going to rise, and we’ll be back," he said.