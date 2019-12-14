RICHLAND SPRINGS — No team in the Texas high school six-man football ranks has earned more state championships than the Richland Springs Coyotes, who look to add to their legacy as they battle for a ninth state championship at 2 p.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Standing between the undefeated Coyotes (12-0) and another historic chapter in the record books are the Motley County Matadors (11-3), winners of eight games in a row.

Richland Springs is playing its best ball of the season heading into the state final as the Coyotes dethroned two-time reigning state champion Strawn (62-14) in the state semifinals last weekend after throttling Oakwood (72-12), the team that ended Richland Springs' season in 2018, the week prior.

After a 3-3 start, the Matadors have been on a roll, handing previously-undefeated Blackwell a 56-44 defeat last weekend to punch their ticket to Arlington. Motley County also owns win over Meadow (62-12), Hart (60-14), Crowell (82-50), Valley (74-24), Patton Springs (54-6), Kress (60-8), Silverton (74-13), Lefors (62-6), Anton (60-13), and Groom (62-56), with losses against Spur (76-74), Paducah (88-46), and Knox City (116-94).

“Coach (Mike) Bigham is a great coach and does a good job,” said Coyotes head coach Jerry Burkhart, who owns a 204-10 record at Richland Springs. “Starting out early you don't want to peak fast, and you want to get better each week. I know that they're going to give us all we can handle. We're going to get their best game. Anytime someone suits up against us we're going to get their best.”

In the 56-44 win over Blackwell in the state semifinals, Motley County finished with 496 total yards — 293 rushing and 203 passing. Demitric Sims completed 7 of 12 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns, while Jason Richards rushed for 258 yards and four scores. Leading receivers included Jace Martin (2-64, TD), Braxton Salazar (2-42), Kade Wampler (1-50, TD), (Dereck Fisk 1-31, TD) and Richards (1-25).

The Richland Springs defensive game plan the last two weeks nullified Strawn's J.W. Montgomery and Oakwood's Key'Undre Davis, but Motley County has a pair of threats in the backfield in Richards and Sims.

“(Richards), we're going to have to contain him,” Burkhart said. “He does a good job, finds a hole quick, then hits the hole quick. The quarterback (Sims) is very accurate and they have a good, tall receiver (Wampler) that catches everything that's thrown to him. We have our work cut out for us.”

Richland Springs counters with a defense that allows 24 points and 211 yards — 112 rushing and 99 passing — per outing, with 35 takeaways. Against Strawn, the Coyotes forced four turnovers and two were returned for touchdowns.

“We tell our kids do your job, get after the ball, and if we create turnovers I love to get the ball in the offensive coordinator's hands,” Burkhart said. “Shawn Rogers does an awesome job of game planning. If we can get some takeaways, the way he works and schemes, I think it gives us an advantage to go score and try and get ahead in the ball game. But mostly we just focus on trying to keep getting stops.”

The Coyote defense is led by Lane Shannon (75 tackles, 17 for loss, 8 sacks, 3 FRs, 2 INTs), Wade Appleton (43 tackles, 9 for loss, 3 sacks, 4 INTs, 2 FRs), Landon Burkhart (36.5 tackles, 5.5 for loss, 1 sack, 4 FRs), Matthew Rigdon (32 tackles, 3 for loss, 1 sack, 3 INTs, 7 FRs), Massiah Clarady (24.5 tackles, 2.5 for loss, 2 INTs), Deklyn Chandler (21.5 tackles), Josiah Beam (19 tackles, 1 for loss, 2 INTs, 2 FRs), Griff Rigdon (15 tackles, 2.5 for loss), Jadeyn Bryant (14.5 tackles, 4.5 for loss), T.J. Grant (14.5 tackles, 3.5 for loss), and Zane Capps (13.5 tackles, 3.5 for loss, 1 INT).

On the flip side of the ball, Richland Springs presents problems for defenses both on the ground and through the air with a variety of weapons.

The Coyotes generate 63 points and 390 yards — 269 rushing and 121 passing — per game with eight turnovers on the year. Meanwhile, Motley County has yielded 37 points per game on average, including giving up 116 to Knox City back on Oct. 4

Leading rushers for Richland Springs include Matthew Rigdon (1,108 yards, 21 TDs), Griffin Rigdon (588 yards, 17 TDs), Burkhart (559 yards, 8 TDs), Shannon (417 yards, 12 TDs), and Capps (186 yards, 5 TDs).

Through the air, Matthew Rigdon has thrown for 888 yards with 12 touchdowns, Burkhart has passed for 376 yards and seven scores and Capps has a touchdown pass and 62 yards.

Top receiving threats include Shannon (15-317, 5 TDs), Wade Appleton (10-336, 5 TDs), Deklyn Chandler (9-200, 3 TDs), Massiah Clarady (8-151, 2 TDs), Jadeyn Bryant (5-82, TD), Chase Gossett (4-29), Burkhart (3-90, TD), and Josiah Beam (3-42, TD).

“Coach Rogers does an awesome job with getting tendencies and rotating kids so we're fresh,” Burkhart said. “We're trying to take advantage of things we feel like we can take advantage of and expose weaknesses. The biggest thing we stress is execution and making our blocks. If we get our blocks and execute we're going to score.”

The Coyotes are seeking their first state title since 2016 — their only other appearance at AT&T Stadium. No member of the Richland Springs roster has played a high school game at the home of the Dallas Cowboys before, and Burkhart is hopeful last week's trip to Shotwell Stadium in Abilene helps with any potential nerves.

“You walk in and see that place and you'll have some jitters,” Burkhart said. “It's a huge stadium, but I think playing in Shotwell Stadium helped us a little bit last week. That's an upgrade from where we've been playing at so I'm hoping that's a factor. We just tell our kids don't worry about the surroundings, it's still the same football field, just go do your job.”

As for the almost two-week layoff between the semifinals and state championship game, Burkhart feels there's plusses and minuses to the scheduling scenario.

“Coach Rogers and I were talking about how we wished the game was (this past) Friday night, but we understand the situation and getting to play at AT&T Stadium is a huge deal, too,” Burkhart said. “Really we're blessed in both ways. We get a few extra days of preparation to make sure we've got everything ready to go.”

With a win Wednesday, Richland Springs will be the first Texas high school football program to reach nine state championships in football. Eleven-man programs Aledo, Celina, Southlake Carroll and Katy have collected eight crowns, while Brownwood is among those who stand at seven.

According to sixmanfootball.com, Richland Springs is a 32-point favorite.

As for the keys to victory, Burkhart said, “The kids have to do their job. When we're on the field and it's their time they have to do what they're expected to do. They have to understand at this level there's going to be some adjustments that need to be made and they're going to have to trust the process. In the end it's going to come down to blocking and tackling. And while offense wins games and sells tickets, defense wins championships.”