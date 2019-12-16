On Saturday, Dec. 14 brothers AJ and BJ Lopez attended the Ariat World Series Team Roping Finale in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event featured 644 teams from all over the United States.

The brothers were in 10th place going into their last attempt. At 10th place they were guaranteed to win upwards of $43,000, but the Lopez’s didn’t settle and on their final attempt they won first place. They took home a payout $346,00.

The brothers won the event with a total time of 38.24 seconds in four rounds of roping. The payday was the largest payout of the event and of the year for team roping.

As the Lopez brothers waited for their turn minutes felt like hours, although they were anxious they tried to make the most of their downtime, they said.

During that time, they discussed how they were going to approach the last round, even joking about breaking the barrier in order to get a jump at the steer they were going to rope.

AJ, who is the header of the duo, had his number one horse out with an injury and had to borrow a horse just before the roping only to have the horse he borrowed start limping on the last day of the event.

"My horse started limping early that morning, but the veterinarian at the roping really did a great job patching him up and we made the run. It’s a once in lifetime experience, it’s a god moment," AJ Lopez said.

Brother BJ, who catches the heels of the steers, also had his starting horse out with an injury and used one of his brothers horses for the roping.

"We only started practicing for this roping about two weeks ago. We both had our horses go down with injuries so we borrowed some to make it," BJ said.

Although the Lopez’s had obstacles before and during the roping they managed to stay focused and relied on their teamwork for the win.

"Winning was the best feeling ever. We’ve been to this roping for going on six years now and had won in a consolation roping, but this is by far the biggest payout we’ve ever won," BJ Lopez said.

Family and friends of the Lopez’s were very excited and happy when they heard the results.

Along with the cash payout the Lopez boys also took home custom made saddles, saddle pads, championship buckles, custom ice chests, individual trophies and a certificate for a free Resistol 20X hat.

The Lopez brothers who have roped together since they were young boys, have six-year-old boys of their own, CJ and Rowdy Lopez, that are following in their fathers’ footsteps and at the moment are in training. The boys practice on a roping dummy every chance they get.

Both fathers said they’re excited for their sons future and hope to one day see them work together in competitive team roping.