On non-district basketball action on Dec. 10, Anna’s Lady Coyotes rolled past Callisburg, 49-23. Forward Qua Fisher led Anna’s scoring attack with 11 points while forward Bre Traylor added nine. Playing at home, the Lady Coyotes held Class 3A Callisburg scoreless in the first quarter enroute to a 28-8 lead at halftime. With the win, Anna improved its season-record to 7-4.