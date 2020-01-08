For the first time this season, Westlake faced a halftime deficit in a rowdy, hostile environment.

The Chaps didn’t blink.

Fueled by a relentless perimeter defense and another sterling offensive effort from junior forward K.J. Adams, Westlake rallied from six points down at the break for a 54-47 win over Anderson in a battle for first place in District 25-6A on Tuesday at Anderson High School.

The Chaps (21-1, 5-0 District 25-6A), the No. 1 team in the Statesman’s Class 6A poll, now hold a one-game lead in district play over No. 3 Anderson (18-5, 4-1). More importantly, said Westlake coach Robert Lucero, his team also possesses the confidence that comes with winning a tight game.

"I’m proud that the guys reacted in the second half," said Lucero, whose team’s only loss of the season came in tournament play against a powerhouse prep academy from Kansas. "Anderson brings all their fans out, and it’s a tough place to play. In the first half, we didn’t always play with the composure that we’ll need in the playoffs. But we learned from it and played well (after halftime), and that’s the biggest positive that we can take from this."

Anderson learned what almost every other Westlake opponent has discovered this season: Adams is nearly unstoppable when determined to score. The 6-foot-6 forward, a likely guard at the next level, scored 10 of his 29 points in the final period despite a constant flow of double-teams from the Trojan defenders. All but one of those points came during a 9-3 Westlake run that gave the Chaps a 49-40 lead with less than two minutes left in the game.

With the Chaps’ swarming defense mobbing Anderson’s perimeter threats, that lead provided more than enough cushion to secure the win. The Trojans have leaned on their dangerous collection of shooters for their best start in seven seasons, but they only made four of 25 three-pointers against a Westlake defense led by Eain Mowat and Conor McManus. Two of those treys came from high-scoring guard Max Smith, who scored a team-high 21 points.

"With their (the Chaps’) defensive pressure and how aggressive they are in the passing lanes, it was tough," Anderson coach Daniel Pittsford said. "We got a couple of decent looks, but they kind of wore us down in the second half. That made it difficult for us to get a lot of good looks."

That was a point of emphasis by the Chaps, Mowat said.

"They have a lot of shooters, and we had to run them off the line," he said. "We started a little slow, but we had to get the butterflies out, and then we were OK. This definitely gets us ready for the quicker teams that we may see in the playoffs. We haven’t played a lot of teams like that."

Despite the loss, Pittsford could take plenty of positives away from the contest. The Trojans controlled the pace for most of the game and outrebounded the bigger Westlake team behind strong board work from Blake Spiller (10 points, seven rebounds) and Cody Grove (six rebounds). They also executed an effective defensive game plan that helped them seize a 26-20 halftime lead and didn’t allow any Chap besides Adams to reach double-digits.

"We competed like heck," he said. "We just have to be able to make good reads still when they crank that defensive pressure up and move us out of the offense. We defended well enough to get the job done. To hold them to 54 ,that’s all we could have asked for. We just need to find a way to get to 55."