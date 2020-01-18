1. Post (15-1)

The Antelopes had several historic performances, including reaching more than 13 wins and the Class 2A, Division I state championship contest for the first time in program history.

2. Lubbock-Cooper (13-2)

The Pirates won a record 13 games in addition to advancing to their first-ever Class 5A, Division II state semifinal game while pocketing a second straight district championship in Chip Darden’s head coaching debut.

3. Estacado (12-1)

The Matadors won the District 2-4A, Division II championship while marking a program-best undefeated regular season en route to a regional quarterfinal appearance in back-to-back seasons.

4. Lubbock Christian HS (13-1)

For the first time since 2004, the high-scoring Eagles made an appearance in the TAPPS Division III state title game on the strength of an undefeated District 1 championship.

5. Abernathy (12-2)

The Antelopes were named the two-time District 2-3A, Division II champions after moving back up to Class 3A and reached the regional semifinals for a second straight 12-win season.

6. Motley County (11-4)

The Matadors hit a rough patch during the season, but made a strong postseason run to end the year in the Class 1A, Division II championship contest.

7. Seminole (8-4)

The defensively sound Indians fell short of a District 2-4A Division I championship but managed to reach the area round of the playoffs in Ty Palmer’s first season as the head coach.

8. Sudan (11-1)

John Cornelius led the Hornets to a District 2-2A Division II championship and an area-round playoff appearance for the first time since 2013 in his first year with the school.

9. Sundown (8-5)

The Roughnecks worked through a new system during the regular season and advanced three rounds deep in the playoffs as the No. 3 seed.

10. Jayton (12-1)

The Jaybirds posted five shutouts on the season and were the District 7-1A Division II champions before falling in the regional final round of the postseason.