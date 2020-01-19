Tarleton women's basketball's six-game win streak came to an end with a 52-48 loss to Western New Mexico on Saturday in Wisdom Gym.

The Texans move to 12-5 overall and 6-5 in Lone Star Conference play. It's the first loss for the Texans since Dec. 21 of 2019.

Mackenzie Hailey led the Texans with 11 points, extending her double-digit scoring streak to 29 straight games and 98 for her career. Marissa Escamilla was the only other Texan in double figures as the sophomore added 10 points, going 8-11 at the free throw line.

The Texans struggled offensively, shooting only 30-percent from the floor and 1-12 on 3-pointers, their lowest shooting percentage of the season. Western New Mexico (6-9, 3-8) hit 46-percent of their shots and led for 26 of the 40 minutes. The Texans did manage to force the Mustangs into 29 turnovers but only got 20 points off turnovers.

Tarleton was able to get a first-quarter lead on Amber Strange's putback to beat the buzzer, putting the Texans up 13-12 after one. It was the only lead after a quarter for the Texans, as the two teams were tied at 22-22 at halftime.

The Mustangs came out of the break and outscored the Texans 20-16 in the third quarter, building a lead by as much as nine, 42-33. Paulina Rodriguez led the Mustangs with 13 points.

The Texans trailed by eight with five minutes to go in the game and got the deficit down to three with 12 seconds to go, but the Mustangs made the free throw on the back-end of the bonus to take a four-point lead to win.