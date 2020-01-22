Taysha Rushton poured in 26 points and No. 18 Monterey downed Coronado 79-46 Tuesday night for its fourth straight win in District 3-5A play.

Mia Trevino and Kelly Mora added 15 points apiece for Monterey (26-3, 10-1). The Lady Plainsmen made 10 of 19 3-point goals, including Rushton going 5 for 7 and Trevino 3 for 3-.

Taylor Tadlock led Coronado with 12 points, followed by Carolina Cognasi with 10. Jannaeleigh Cooper and Kya Smith chipped in seven apiece.

Monterey stayed one game back of No. 1 Amarillo (27-2, 11-0), which was a 69-23 winner at Caprock.

MONTEREY 79, CORONADO 46

Monterey;17;21;26;15;—;79

Coronado;14;10;7;15;—;46

Frenship 86

Tascosa 50

AMARILLO — Kaylee Rendon and Ashlyn Caddel scored 24 and 22 points, respectively, and Frenship walloped Amarillo Tascosa for its fourth win in a row in District 2-6A.

The Tigers (21-5, 4-0) got 17 points from Maci Maddox and eight from Airron Gaydon.

Rendon scored nine in the second quarter, helping Frenship open up a 37-25 halftime lead, and Caddel and Gaydon had eight and seven in the third quarter as the Tigers made it 63-34.

Jada Miller scored 18 for Tascosa, and Jessalyn Gonzales added 17.

FRENSHIP 86, TASCOSA 50

Frenship;19;18;26;23;—;86

Tascosa;16;9;9;16;—;50

Lubbock-Cooper 60

Randall 43

WOODROW — Avrie Douglas scored 17 points, Catalina Cortez backed her with 15 and Lubbock-Cooper bounced back from two losses against ranked teams to put away Randall in

The Lady Pirates (13-16, 5-6) got seven points apiece from Mary Catherine Cook and Autumn Moore and six from Hannah Zientek.

Cassidy Beck scored 13 points for Randall (14-11, 5-5).

Lubbock-Cooper plays at Lubbock High at 6 p.m. Friday.

LUBBOCK-COOPER 60, RANDALL 43

Randall;9;14;7;13;—;43

Lubbock-Cooper;10;13;20;17;—;60

Levelland 32

Hereford 30

LEVELLAND — Allie Latham and Mahalie Stafford scored eight and seven points, respectively, and Levelland squeezed past No. 15 Hereford in District 3-4A play.

Annie Dewbre added six points for the Loboettes (15-12, 2-1).

Taytum Snow led Hereford with 12 points, and Nayeli Acosta added nine.

LEVELLAND 32, HEREFORD 30

Hereford;9;10;7;4;—;30

Levelland;11;11;4;6;—;32

Seagraves 37

Smyer 34

SMYER — K.K. Minjarez scored 20 points, Julissa Porras added nine and Seagraves held off Smyer in District 5-2A action.

Jaden Lee and Sabrina Earl scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Smyer, which dropped to 1-3 in district games. Seagraves is 2-1 in district.

Seagraves;5;12;10;10;—;37

Smyer;4;9;10;11;—;34

Crosbyton 32

Petersburg 23

PETERSBURG — Thalia Guerrero scored 14 points and Bayleigh Callaway added eight, leading Crosbyton over Petersburg in a District 6-1A game.

Crosbyton improved to 11-10.

Alexa Rosas scored 11 points for Petersburg (7-13, 1-3), making 5 of 6 from the field, and Leilani Solis was next with seven points. Alejandra Colunga had team highs of 10 rebounds and three assists.

CROSBYTON 32, PETERSBURG 23

Crosbyton;5;1;13;13;—;32

Petersburg;4;6;3;10;—;23

Ropes 84, O’Donnell 43

ROPES — Bethany Bearden and Maggie Anderson were good for points apiece and Megan Moore added 18 as No. 4 Ropes took care of business against District 7-1A foe O’Donnell.

Ropes (22-2, 3-0) won its seventh game in a row. The Eagles made 19 3-point goals, including six from Bearden and four apiece from Moore and Anderson.

Gloria Zaelen scored 24 points for O’Donnell, and Juanita Renteria added nine.

ROPES 84, O’DONNELL 43

O’Donnell;12;7;13;11;—;43

Ropes;30;27;15;12;—;84

New Deal 75

Hale Center 55

NEW DEAL — Charli Garland scored 24 points, leading a group of four double-digit scorers that carried New Deal to a victory against Hale Center in District 4-2A.

Taylor Gonzales scored 14 points for New Deal (16-11, 4-0), Hannah Fenske had 12 and Jaiden Rodriguez 11. Ghenevieve Vasquez chipped in seven.

Avery Aleman scored 21 points for Hale Center (10-16, 0-4), followed by Vanessa Calderon with 14 and Shania Lopez with eight.

NEW DEAL 75, HALE CENTER 55

Hale Center;18;14;8;15;—;55

New Deal;18;23;19;15;—;75

Olton 62, Bovina 58

BOVINA — Shaylee Leathers went off for 30 points, Celestte Ramirez scored 15 and Olton needed it all to hold off Bovina in a tight District 3-2A game.

Olton (7-21) got its first district win in three games.

OLTON 62, BOVINA 58

Olton;15;11;14;22;—;62

Bovina;13;20;11;14;—;58