It will be a full week on the campus of Tarleton State University as three of the five sports in action this week are at home. The basketball teams return home and close out a storied rivalry while baseball makes its home debut. Texan Softball and Tennis will be on the road this week playing regional contests.

Tarleton men's and women's basketball returns home after a three-game road trip to take on longtime rival Midwestern State on Feb. 6 and Cameron on Feb. 8. The women will play the Mustangs at 5:30 p.m. and the men at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. On Saturday, the women play at 2 p.m. and the men follow at 4 p.m.

The Fly Dance Company will perform at halftime of both basketball games on Thursday against Midwestern State. Saturday's game against Cameron is a Max Point game (500 Points) in the Tarleton Fan Rewards App.

Tarleton Baseball will make its season debut at the Cecil Ballow Baseball Complex against UT Permian Basin for a three-game series from Feb. 7-9. Friday's series opener starts at 2 p.m., followed by Saturday's game at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

No. 21 Tarleton Softball continues its month-long road swing to open the season as the Texans head to Arkadelphia, Arkansas to play four games in the McGhee/Hawkins Tournament hosted by Henderson State on Feb. 8-9. The Texans will play a doubleheader on Feb. 8 against Henderson State and Missouri-St. Louis at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. On Sunday, the Texans will play Mississippi College and Ouachita Baptist at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Texan Tennis heads north to Oklahoma City for a doubleheader weekend against MIAA in-region opponents at the Lifetime Fitness Tennis Center. The Texans will play Northeastern State on Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. and Central Oklahoma on Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.

In addition to the game action, Tarleton Football will also be announcing their newest class of Texans on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day. Stay tuned to TarletonSports.com and @TarletonFB on twitter to see the latest class of Texans.

Both basketball head coaches return to the airwaves on the Tarleton Sports Network Tuesday and Friday this week. Misty Wilson will join Kyle Crews Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. live from the lobby of First Financial Bank for her weekly radio show on Tuesday while Chris Reisman will join Casey Hogan on Friday at 12 p.m. live from Bruner Motors on Lillian St.

All radio shows can be heard on the flagship station of the Tarleton Sports Network - 90.5 FM in Stephenville - and online at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. There is also free food at every show for the live audience, courtesy of The Pizza Place.