If things go according to plans, Westlake’s girls basketball team has plenty of games left to play. The playoff-bound Chaps, who beat Hays 63-39 Feb. 4 at Westlake High School, need two more wins in the regular season to clinch at least a share of the District 25-6A title for a third straight year. They also hope to finally break through into a regional tournament for the first time in 17 years.

But look too far ahead, and you might stumble on the next step. That’s the message Coach Katie Hensle says her team understands as it readies for the Class 6A playoffs, which start Feb. 17.

"I think we will stay focused on what’s directly in front of us and not what’s weeks down the road, said Henlse, who’s team entered this week ranked No. 12 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A poll. "There’s a lot of maturity with this group of girls. They’ve been there, done that."

Indeed, three seniors forward Shay Holle, point guard Presley Bennett and guard Emily Seghers have started all four seasons on Westlake’s varsity team. Classmates Emily Marquis and Alexia Zurovec have also been on varsity for four years, and senior guard Bailee Chynoweth who was honored for her 1,000th career point prior to the game against Hays has started since arriving on campus as a sophomore.

Those players form the core of a team that has gone 84-22 over the past three seasons and fell to eventual state champion Converse Judson on a buzzer-beater in a Class 6A regional-quarterfinal contest last season. The only district loss for the Chaps during that span came against Lake Travis earlier this season. Even that setback could pay dividends down the road, said Hensle.

"As much as we don’t like to drop a district game, there’s a purpose for everything," she said. "It can serve as a reminder of what we need to do."

It can also serve to alter Westlake’s playoff path. The Chaps avenged their loss to Lake Travis with a 54-41 win Jan. 28 that evened the teams atop the district. If both Westlake and Lake Travis win out, they’ll share the District 25-6A title. The two coaches will either play or flip a coin to determine the district’s top playoff seed. Hensle said she and Lake Travis coach Kevin Bussinger "haven’t even talked about that yet."

Westlake (26-6, 13-1 District 25-6A) has fallen to eventual regional champion Judson in the third round in each of the past two seasons. Based on how the playoff brackets play out, the District 25-6A champion meets the District 26-6A champion, which will come out of Judson’s district, in the third round. The second-seeded team in District 25-6A wouldn’t meet the 26-6A champion until the regional finals.

Judson, which is currently tied for No. 25 in the Class 6A poll from the TGCA, leads its district by one game over Cibolo Steele and Smithson Valley.

Between now and any potential playoff games, the Chaps want to keep doing what they do best, said Bennett, a Texas State signee.

"Getting steals, letting defense get us some offense, running the floor, finding the open player … that’s really when we’re at our best," she said. "We know each other so well, and we know where we’ll be when we get out and run."

Bennett and the Chaps certainly did all of the above against Hays, especially in a dominant second period. Westlake forced 12 Hays turnovers in the quarter while outscoring Hays 28-4. One stretch that lasted just a little over a minute typified the Chaps’ dominance; Hays had four turnovers against Westlake’s half-court trap, and Bennett had two assists and a pull-up 3-pointer during a 10-0 spurt that all but secured the win.

Westlake led 47-13 at the break, with Holle and Chynoweth tied for team-high honors with 11 points apiece. Bennett ended the half with six points, five assists and two steals.

The Chaps kept their starters on the bench for the rest of the game while young players such as freshmen guards Pace Rickard (four points) and Peyton Freiermuth (six points, five rebounds, four steals) garnered some valuable minutes.

"We’re going to need those younger ones at some point before this is all over, and those minutes will pay off," Hensle said.

The loss officially ended any playoff hopes for Hays (14-19, 5-9), but Coach Danny Preuss praised his team for its fight in the second half. Led by junior Lily Guevara (15 points, seven rebounds), the Rebels outscored Westlake 26-16 after the break.

"They (Westlake) are a team fully capable of making it to the big dance, so I knew our work was cut out for us," he said. "But our girls didn’t quit, they were fired up to keep playing.

"We talked about pride and winning that second half. Granted, it wasn’t against their studs, but it was still a good effort."

Preuss, a longtime coach in the Hays school district who has competed against Westlake for two decades, also offered an outside perspective on what makes the Chaps a perennial power.

"They know how to win, and they’ve been playing together for a long time," he said. "Coaches, we all try and preach that if you play together from a young age and stick together and work during the off-season, you’ll go places. And individually, they have every opportunity in the world because their parents are going to make sure they get those opportunities. That’s a big part of it, too."

And that’s also a big part of the motivation for the Chaps, who hope to emulate the schools’ football team and play for a state title.

"We just want to make each other proud," Bennett said. "That game we had (against Lake Travis), the whole community came out. Their support makes us want to make them proud. We hope to do that and have a long run in the playoffs."