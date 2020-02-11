A handful of wrestlers from Lake Travis and Westlake took the next step toward the state tournament at the District 13-6A wrestling meet at Austin’s Delco Center this past weekend.

Westlake’s Logan Starr won gold in the 106-pound bracket to advance to the Region IV meet this weekend at Littleton Gymnasium in San Antonio. Westlake’s Zach Lange finished second in the 152-pound division, and teammates Justin Wong claimed silver at 170 pounds. Teammate Christian Lange finished third at 195 pounds, while Jackson Clark finished third in the 120-pound class.

Lake Travis’ Sean Conway won the 120-pound bracket and had several teammates join him as a medalist. Christian Dismore finished second at 138 pounds, and Aiden Williams captured silver at 145 pounds. Kyle Holubets won the 160-pound class, Maui Trevino won the 195-pound bracket, and Isaac Slade finished second at 182 pounds. Carson Laughery finished second in the 106-pound bracket.

Other Lake Travis regional qualifiers include Caden Offel (106-pound bracket), Tanor Offel (126), Trevor Johnson (132), Ace Mariano (152) and Jacob Hansen (170).

Other Westlake regional qualifiers include Ethan Vasquez (106), Grady O (138), Edwin Barnhart (145), Quad Johnson (160), Oliver Hawes (182),

In addition to wrestlers from Westlake and Lake Travis, District 13-6A includes athletes from the Class 6A schools in the Austin school district as well as New Braunfels, New Braunfels Canyon, Smithson Valley and San Marcos.

Canyon won the team competition with 222 points. Lake Travis finished second with 208.5 points, while Westlake placed fifth with 113.5 points. Bowie edged Westlake for fourth place with 126.5 points.

Regional qualifiers advance to the state tournament Feb. 21-22 at the Berry Center in Cypress.