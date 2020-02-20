Jaxon Maxwell, Jr., Plains

After moving in from Denver City, Maxwell has made the adjustment to a new town, team and coach.

The Cowboys leading scorer has done that with a consistent shooting stroke, displaying that Feb. 11 as he netted 17 points to power Plains to a 41-39 win over Seagraves.

"He can shoot the 3 pretty good and he can take it to the basket," Plains coach Ron Welch said of Maxwell, who earned 51 percent of the vote en route to Male Athlete of the Week honors. "He can get layups and make shots when open. He’s been a valuable player for us."

Maxwell, whose older brother Tate is a senior on the team, is getting a chance to show his talents as a two-guard.

The Cowboys (20-10) are scheduled to take on Van Horn at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a Class 2A bi-district game at Monahans High School.

Ashlyn Caddel, Sr., Frenship

A pair of torn ACLs were not enough to deter Caddel, who has become a key cog for the Lady Tigers in the 2019-2020 campaign.

On Feb. 10, she displayed her shooting prowess by scoring 18 points to guide Frenship to a 70-29 victory over Midland High to finish District 2-6A undefeated (10-0).

"When she tore (her ACL), it was a long process and it took her awhile to get the lateral movement for defense back," Frenship coach Trent Hilliard said of Caddel, who claimed 52 percent of the vote to win Female Athlete of the Week honors. "She worked all summer, and worked hard for it, and got to the point to where she became a solid shooter and done so much for our team."

The Lady Tigers (29-5) defeated North Crowley 71-59 on Thursday to advance to the Region I-6A quarterfinals to take on the winner between El Paso Pebble Hills and Haltom.